Israeli journalist Israel Frey was called in for questioning on Monday by Tel Aviv police following a complaint about a post of his on Twitter in which he praised a Palestinian seeking to carry out an attack targeting Israeli security forces.

Frey said that the investigator who summoned him informed him that due to his being a journalist the investigation had first received the approval of the State Prosecutor, and that it involved a tweet.

The complaint against him was filed by the nonprofit Btsalmo Organization in regard to a tweet Frey posted in September in which he praised a Palestinian who had been detained by police near Jaffa’s Clock Tower and found to be carrying an explosive device and weapon. An investigation revealed that the man, Muhammad Minawi, had been on his way to stage an attack in Tel Aviv.

The complaint accused Frey of inciting terrorism and violence by encouraging and praising acts of terror.

Frey's tweet read: “Look what a hero he is. He made it all the way from Nablus to Tel Aviv, and even though all the Israelis around him somehow take part in oppressing, crushing and killing his own people — he still looked for legitimate targets and avoided harming the innocent. In a just world, he would have received a medal,” referring to the Palestinian's attempt to target security forces and not civilians.

The tweet was shared 188 times but garnered many angry responses.

Frey responded to police questioning, saying, “The new regime has already arrived. It is violent, fascist, terrorizes and bleeds political opponents, and now wants to scare me. Our dear country is coming under the control of anti-democratic forces, the police minister is an avowed nationalist. I have no intention of lowering my head.”

Chairman of the Association of Journalists Nurit Canetti responded to the incident, saying "Summoning a journalist for questioning may constitute a violation of freedom of the press and freedom of expression. The organization oversees legal matters involving Israel Frey and we are trying to understand the grounds for the investigation.

"A journalist may be summoned for questioning only in accordance with the special rules established for conducting a journalist's interrogation," she said.

Frey is a journalist and publicist from the Haredi community who worked at Democrat TV until he was fired shortly after the tweet. He rose to fame during the coronavirus pandemic after exposing Haredi violations of government pandemic directives.