Israeli Army Employs Closed Military Zones to Rein in Palestinians and Left-wing Activists

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court this month approved the police gathering information from the cellphones of three left-wing activists, after they were detained and questioned on suspicion of entering a closed military zone declared by the army. Shortly after that, a Palestinian from the South Hebron Hills was detained for three days because the army had issued a similar order for land he owns.

The actions of the police and army in both cases were exceptional, because violating an order declaring a closed military zone is considered to be a low-level offense.

Declaring a closed military zone is a tool that allows the army to prevent entry into a designated area for a limited period of time. According to Israel Defense Force regulations, the order is supposed to be issued only for security purposes or for preserving public order. But in practice, however, it is used a great deal in the West Bank, whether to prevent demonstrations or to limit the freedom of movement.

Ori Givati, Yasmin Eran-Vardi and Itai Feitelson – the three activists questioned for entering a closed military zone – were detained by the army on November 9, when they went to accompany Palestinian children from the school in At-Tuwani on their way back to the village of Tuba.

Open gallery view Ori Givati, one of the left-wing activists who was detained earlier this November. Credit: Moti Milrod

Over the last 18 years, soldiers and left-wing activists have been escorting the children from the village on their route that passes near the Havat Maon outpost because of repeated attacks from settlers.

According to Givati, the director of advocacy director of Breaking the Silence, when the soldiers arrived and the children began walking back to the village, a settler started to chase after them. At the same time, soldiers presented the activists with a closed military area order on their telephone. Givati said that within a very short time and without having been given an opportunity to leave, they were detained and taken to an army base. He said they spent a few hours at the base until they were transferred to the police station in Kiryat Arba, where their telephones were confiscated.

The three were questioned on suspicions of violating a closed military area order, and Eran-Vardi was suspected of another crime. They were later released. But the police informed them that it would ask the court for an order allowing them to go into their phones to continue the investigation. The lawyer representing the three, Riham Nasra, said she proposed to police for the three to come at their own initiative and show the videos documenting the incident, but the police refused.

Open gallery view An Israeli military jeep escorting Palestinian schoolchildren to their school in At-Tuwani in the West Bank in 2016. Credit: Guy Butavia / Ta’ayush

Three days later, Said Awad, a resident of the village of Umm Lasafa in the South Hebron Hills, was arrested on a suspicion of a similar crime. Awad said he was working on land he owns and was arrested when he was on his way back to his house.

The soldiers who detained Awad presented him with the order on a telephone – which was accompanied by a map showing an area different from where he was. He was sent to the Betar Ilit police station, where he was detained for three days. In contrast to the law in Israel, the military law in the West Bank allows the initial extension of detention for Palestinians to be conducted within 96 hours of the arrest, but the hearing in Awad’s case was moved up at the request of Nasra, who also represents him.

Open gallery view Said Awad at his home in the South Hebron Hills, last week. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

During the hearing at the Ofer Military Court, the police asked for a restraining order keeping Awad out of the area, but the judge, Lt. Col. Azriel Levy, denied the request and criticized the police and the army. Military law in the West Bank grants the military commander the authority to present a closed military zone order “as he sees appropriate,” but Levy ruled the order on the telephone was illegal and this was adequate to “pull the rug out” from under the crime of disobeying it.

The judge also said the army does not prevent the residents of the nearby outpost from entering the same area, and said the map the soldiers presented was incorrect – and witnesses had not been summoned to testify – and legal documents testified to Awad’s connection to the land.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that according to the law and Supreme Court decisions, a closed military zone order can be given in any manner that the military commander considers appropriate, and in certain cases even verbally. “The area involved is filled with friction so according to the situation assessment and according to operational considerations, use was made of closed military zone orders as part of the operational tools to preserve public order and security there.”

The police and the spokesperson for the courts declined to comment.