Ben-Gvir Liable to Try to Change Status Quo on Temple Mount

After successfully securing promises to make the Public Security Ministry responsible for “national security,” subordinate the Border Police in the West Bank and other enforcement agencies to it and amend the law to make the police commissioner subordinate to the minister’s policy, Itamar Ben-Gvir has his sights on his next target – changing the status quo on the Temple Mount.

The Otzma Yehudit chair never says so explicitly, both to avoid angering Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and, above all, to prevent an immediate security escalation. But his statements during the election campaign, and after as well, signal his intention to permit Jewish visitors to pray on the Mount.

In an interview Sunday with the Kan public broadcaster, Ben-Gvir said he will do “everything in his power” to oppose “the racist policy on the Temple Mount. I’ll request a discussion by the diplomatic-security cabinet.” During the campaign, he said he intended to demand that Netanyahu grant “equal rights to Jews” at the site.

Currently, the police forbid Jewish prayer there. In 2020, after Netanyahu refused Ben-Gvir’s request that he permit it, Ben-Gvir retaliating by running independently in that year’s election. He failed to meet the minimum electoral threshold, meaning that 20,000 votes for the pro-Netanyahu’s bloc of parties were wasted.

Netanyahu later said Ben-Gvir had “only one condition” for running on a joint ticket with the Religious Zionism party – “that I approve Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount. That may sound reasonable to you, but I know it would set the Middle East ablaze and rouse the wrath of billions of Muslims against us. ... I said there’s a limit; there are things I’m not willing to do to win the election. I will protect Israel.”

But today’s Netanyahu is not the same as the Netanyahu who promised not long ago that Ben-Gvir would never be a minister in his government, and he no longer has the same limits. Consequently, he seems unlikely to refuse Ben-Gvir’s request to let Jews pray on the Mount, even at the price of diplomatic conflict and escalation on the ground.

Open gallery view Far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir at the entrance to the Temple Mount this morning. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Ben-Gvir, for his part, has to show his voters an achievement on the Mount.

Sources involved in Otzma Yehudit’s coalition talks with Netanyahu’s Likud party insist that the Temple Mount issue never came up. “Ben-Gvir was really careful not to raise this issue because of its volatility; these are things he’ll settle directly with Netanyahu,” one said.

Ben-Gvir may find a willing partner in Jerusalem police chief Doron Turgeman, who is well acquainted with the lawmaker and his wife through their efforts to encourage Jews to visit the Mount. During Turgeman’s tenure, not only has the number of Jewish visitors to the Mount increased, but police have increasingly turned a blind eye to Jews praying on the Mount’s eastern edge, out of sight of Muslim worshippers. A custom has developed of Jewish visitors whispering brief prayers there as the police watch.

Any physical expression of prayer, such as prostration, gets Jews expelled from the site. But as long as the worship isn’t demonstrative, police wink at it. It’s no accident that Turgeman never talks about the “status quo” on the Mount, but only about “the local custom” – which is slowly and cautiously changing.

Netanyahu learned through searing experience, during the Western Wall Tunnel riots of 1996, that any change on or around the Temple Mount can spark a severe security escalation. That remains true even if the changes Ben-Gvir plans will be carried out quietly and in small steps.

Once he is responsible for the police, Ben-Gvir will be able to order both the national police commissioner and the local police chief to expand this policy of turning a blind eye. Whispered prayers will grow louder and involve more participants, and enforcement will become even laxer, until Jewish prayer becomes the new “local custom.”

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, who received a warning letter from the state commission of inquiry into the deadly stampede at Mount Meron in 2021, is interested In pleasing the people who will decide his fate. Turgeman is aiming to be the next police commissioner. Both will therefore have trouble opposing the stated will of the national security minister, whose spirit is already being felt from the alleyways of Hebron to the corridors of police headquarters.