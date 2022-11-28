Arab Who Attempted to Lynch Jew During May Riots Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

The district court in Haifa on Monday sentenced Adham Bashir to ten years in prison after convicting him of severely assaulting a Jewish man due to nationalist motives during nationwide interethnic riots in May 2021.

Bashir, a 25-year-old resident of Acre was also sentenced to probation for a period of 18 months to three years and ordered to pay NIS 150,000 ($43,633 USD) to the victim of the attack, Mor Janashvili.

Yehiel Lifshitz, who headed a panel of three judges on the case, including Galit Zigler and Shmuel Mandelbaum, said the sentence was handed down unanimously and that the judges took into account that Bashir saved judicial time when he confessed to the charges attributed to him.

During the reading of the verdict, shouts of "Am Yisrael Hai" were heard and a right-wing activist waved the Israeli flag at Bashir's family members.

As part of a plea deal, Bashir pleaded guilty to and was convicted of charges of aggravated assault as a terrorist act, severe sabotage under aggravated circumstances as a terrorist act and rioting.

According to the indictment, on the night of May 12, Bashir joined dozens of young Arabs who gathered at an intersection in the city armed with iron bars, clubs and stones. They erected a barricade in the middle of a street and threw stones at a police car. When they identified a vehicle with a Jewish driver, they pelted it with dozens of stones. Bashir hit the vehicle with a stone and broke one of its rear windows. Janashvili lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall, hitting an Arab youth.

Janashvili left the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot when he was beaten to the ground, the indictment said. His attackers continued to beat him, including with a table leg. Later, one of the rioters torched Janashvili's vehicle.

Janeshvili was moderately injured and was taken to the hospital. Among other things, he suffered a broken nose and teeth and was confined to a wheelchair for several weeks.

The prosecutor's office filed charges against eight residents of Acre for involvement in the lynching. One of them, Bilal Hilwani, was sentenced to a year in prison for rioting. The case against the other six defendants is still ongoing.