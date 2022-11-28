A Third of Israeli Female Soldiers Were Sexually Harassed in 2021, Report Says

About a third of women soldiers doing their mandatory service in the Israel Defense Forces have experienced sexual harassment at least once in the past year, according to a State Comptroller report released on Monday.

The report, which examined protections given to women doing their mandatory army service, found that 22 percent of the female soldiers serving in the Israel Police and 27 percent of those in the Border Police reported having been sexually harassed during their service. The rate rose to 38 percent among those who serve in prisons.

The comptroller’s report focused on female soldiers serving in bodies outside the IDF – the Israel Police, the Border Police and the Israel Prison Service – and found that 70 percent of the complaints the women submitted were never properly addressed.

About 1,000 conscripts, 74 percent of them women, today serve with the Israel Police, mainly working in patrolling, administrative functions and in the Moked 100 hotline. The Prison Services counts about 570 soldiers, most of them serving in security wings and 35 percent of them women.

“A prisoner rubbed himself on a female guard’s leg and told her, ‘If there were no bars, I’d jump on you”

The report also found that women conscripts serving in the Israel Police experienced sexual harassment more than regular police women. The data showed that among 442 complaints of sexual harassment in the police submitted in 2019-21, 34 percent were by female conscripts, even though they account for just 7 percent of all police personnel.

In the Israel Prison Service, the rate was similar: Of 185 complaints, 37 percent were submitted by female conscripts.

Open gallery view Israeli Border Police soldier in Tel Aviv, 2022. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

The comptroller concluded that the report’s findings "paint a worrying picture on the issue of protections for conscripts and the lack of a sense of personal security that many of them experience.”

The data is based, among other things, on questionnaires the comptroller’s office sent to hundreds of male and female conscripts currently serving or had served in the previous three years in the three organizations, of whom 644 responded. In addition, it conducted 70 personal conversations conducted with the same group.

According to the study, the IDF bars the data of its own survey on sexual harassment from being made available to the public or lawmakers. The comptroller’s conclusions differ from the IDF's findings regarding the conditions for women soldiers doing their mandatory service outside the IDF.

The army document, which was prepared by Brig. Gen. (Res.) Guy Hasson, reported that “the team got the impression that workplace conditions in which they act as regular police officers is one that allows privacy for those serving in it.”

Most complaints are not dealt with

The report also paints a depressing picture on the submission of complaints and handling of sexual harassment in the police and prison service. It found that less than half of the respondents reported any harassment they experienced. Of those who did choose to file a complaint, 44 percent said it was not handled properly and 26 percent reported that their complaint was not handled at all.

Vis a vis the Israel Police, the report found that in 2019-21 among 149 sexual harassment complaints filed by female conscripts with the commissioner’s adviser on gender issues, only six ended in criminal indictments.

The report also revealed a survey conducted by the Israel Police last year that found that 24 percent of women conscripts serving in the police and Border Police believed that “the prevailing atmosphere in their unit may contribute to situations of sexual harassment.”

The Israel Prison Service attributed the relatively high percentage of complaints by female conscripts to “the generation gap among the organization’s staff, which creates a complex situation in which there’s greater awareness among the younger jailers on the matter of personal space and boundaries.”

In addition, it said, there remain “differences in language and behavior of permanent prison guards” and the young conscripts, but that “many outreach activities are being undertaken to reduce these differences.”

Prisoners’ ‘pretty scenery’

The comptroller’s report was conducted in the wake of Gilboa Prison's "pimping" of female prison guards affair, which is still undergoing an investigation. The central issue in the affair was sexual harassment suffered by female conscripts working in the prison by security prisoners.

The comptroller’s report quoted incidents in which the women reported that prisoners exposed their genitals to them and made blatant sexual remarks. Among the statements that the female conscripts made: “A prisoner said to me, ‘Wow, what I’d do to you’"; "They look at me like I'm a shwarma spit"; “We’re known to be the pretty scenery for the prisoners”; “A prisoner said to the commander of the prison wing, ‘I’m only going back to my cell if the [female] guard takes me’”; “A prisoner rubbed himself on a female guard’s leg and told her, ‘If there were no bars, I’d jump on you.’”

Open gallery view Gilboa Prison in northern Israel, in 2021. Credit: Israel Prison Service

Moreover, the jailers said in conversations with State Comptroller investigators that they received no backing from prison officials, pointing to the fact that the security prisoners effectively controlled the jail.

The guards added that “the prisoners manage the guards” and that “the Prison Service prefers to humiliate the guards rather than deal with the prisoners.” They also claimed that prisoners could instruct the prison intelligence officer which guards would be assigned to which shifts and that “the commanders kept silent about this issue.”

The State Comptroller wrote in the report that “hierarchical command organizations such as the police, the Border Police, the Shin Bet and the army risk becoming fertile ground for the occurrence of sexual harassment.

“In all these places, the population of conscripts’ dependence on a commanding officer is the greatest, since their rank and status are so much higher. They may be harmed by inappropriate phenomena that originate in a disrespectful organizational culture and the absence of proper treatment of these phenomena.”

The State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said on Monday that the report reveals a disturbing organizational reality and called it "a Me Too for the prison service and the police."

He added that "it turns out that the [Gilboa] prison guard affair was only the tip of the iceberg. Conscripts are required to contribute to the state - and it was found that they are exposed to harassment, both from security prisoners and officers, while taking advantage of their weakness. Nor does anyone bother to protect them from harassment by security prisoners after their service ends."

Englman also said that "it's not possible to justify a reality in which one out of four mandatory soldiers in the police and the prison service experienced sexual abuse. We mustn't show leniency to the fact that 70% of the complaints were not handled properly." Engelman called on the incoming public security minister to act to correct the situation immediately.

Responses

In response the Israel Police said that it “takes seriously any harm that occurs on the basis of sex and address every report of it in addition to undertaking prevent and education measures.

“The population of conscripts merits special attention in this context. Any report of suspected sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior is thoroughly examined and treated accordingly, including creation of an envelope for the victim and treatment of the authorized party.

“The increase in the number of reports and their character is testimony mainly to increase awareness and in the conscripts’ sense of trust and security and the zero tolerance towards sexually harassing policemen. We will continue to work to promote a respectful, protected and safe work environment for all employees of the organization.”

The Prisons Service said: “We don’t take lightly our responsibility for the safety of all the employees in the organization. As detailed in the report, just in the last year a dedicated helpline for prison guards was inaugurated. The organization actively engages in internal and continuous advocacy to create a protected and empowering work environment.

“In recent months, a forum for the empowerment of women was established under the leadership of the commissioner. It’s not for nothing that the State Comptroller found a place to mention and praise the work done by the Prison Service in dealing with incidents of sexual harassment and reducing their number because every complaint is examined and handled with extreme care.”

The service added that a survey conducted last December and the report of the IDF’s Hasson committee, which was presented in the Knesset last May found that the conscription guards were proud to serve and in many cases even expressed a desire to make careers in the Prison Service. Applications have averaged about 60 percent in recent years.

“At the same time,” the Prison Service said, “there can be no doubt that the findings of the State Comptroller’s report indicate that there is more work to be done. We will carefully examine the report’s data in order to take additional steps to prevent future incidents. We will continue to work vigorously to correct and improve the sense of security among IPS conscripts.”

The IDF said in response: “The IDF operates with zero tolerance towards cases of harassment and sexual abuse and works to maintain a climate in all its units that respects its conscripts. The conscripts assigned to units of the Public Security Ministry were mobilized under the Military Service Law and perform a significant and challenging service.

“The IDF sees itself as having an expanded responsibility towards all of its conscripts, including those in these units. Therefore the head of the personnel division, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, ordered in October 2021 the establishment of a special team headed by Brig. Gen. Guy Hasson to examine the recruitment process, supervision and work conditions of the conscripts in units outside the IDF, with an emphasis on the Israel Police and the prison service. In accordance with the committee’s conclusions and recommendations, a dedicated directorate was established in the IDF under the command of a lieutenant colonel.

The army added that it is working to strengthen cooperation with the IDF chief of staff’s adviser on gender affairs with the various bodies. As part of this initiative, it said, a conference was held last August on work mechanisms, led by Brig. Gen. Ella Shedo-Shechtman, chief of staff’s gender affairs adviser. In addition, the IDF’s Coping and Support Center, which aids victims of sexual abuse in units inside and outside the IDF, has made its service available to prison service conscripts.

“We are witnessing positive trends in the culture of reporting, and that more career and enlisted service people feel comfortable reporting incidents in the IDF. Most of them feel that their cases are handled with dignity and seriousness. We view any harm on a sexual basis as serious and will continue to work to eradicate the phenomenon and bring the offenders to justice.”