Who Is a Jew? If Israel’s Next Government Has Its Way, Not These People

Netanyahu's religious coalition partners want to erase the ‘grandchild clause’ from Israel's Law of Return and make non-Orthodox conversions ineligible for aliyah. If these policies had been implemented before, the people in this picture wouldn't have been able to make Israel their home

Judy Maltz
The religious parties slated to join the next Israeli government want to restrict the number of people who are allowed to immigrate to Israel and obtain Israeli citizenship through the Law of Return.

