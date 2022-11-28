Analysis |
Far-right Leader Ben-Gvir Wants to Change Temple Mount Status Quo, but Will Need Netanyahu to Do It
As national security minister, the far-right leader is set to make good on his promise to permit Jewish visitors to pray on the Mount
After successfully securing promises to make the Public Security Ministry responsible for “national security,” subordinate the Border Police in the West Bank and other enforcement agencies to the newly-expanded ministry, and amend the law to make the police commissioner subject to the minister’s policy, Itamar Ben-Gvir has his sights on his next target – changing the status quo on the Temple Mount.
