Amid Uptick in Palestinian Attacks, Israeli Army Sends a Warning to the Incoming Government

The formation of the government is in tumult while tensions in the West Bank grow high ■ IDF commanders are not optimistic and urge caution facing the current quasi-intifada amid the Palestinian Authority's decline

Amos Harel
Amos Harel
Amos Harel
Amos Harel

In the shadow of the political tumult surrounding the formation of the next government, the IDF decided on Monday to send a message to Netanyahu and his partners. The official statement of opinion that is now being quoted at length in the media contends that the situation in the West Bank is growing worse. Out in the field, the Palestinian Authority’s control is growing weaker, and there has been a steady rise in the number of terror attacks ever since the current wave began this past March.

