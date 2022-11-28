They Came to Study in Israel – and Ended Up Victims of Slavery and Trafficking

Robbie knew exactly why he had come to Israel; everything had been explained to him in advance. He would live here for 11 months, in the course of which he would undergo in-service training in agricultural studies at Kinneret College, on the shores of the Sea of Galilee.

At the end of the year he would return to his homeland with all the knowledge he had amassed. Although he knew that his time in Israel would include physical labor in the field, as someone with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and agriculture, he very much looked forward to the academic enrichment alongside the practical experience.

In the wake of the deaths, administration sources stated that 'student interns said that they were greatly disturbed and grew concerned about their own health.'

Robbie (a pseudonym) firmly believed that he would return to his home with invaluable knowledge, as an expert capable of moving his country and its economy forward. Three years have passed since the day he landed at Ben-Gurion Airport and began the program. Today he is somewhere else altogether – living in a shelter for victims of trafficking and slavery.

Open gallery view Eddie and Robbie (pseudonyms). 'The labor was Sisyphean, the bananas we hauled were very heavy and we needed rest but did not get it.' Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

“We worked in every possible weather,” Robbie tells Haaretz, seated on a chair near the shelter. He recollects what he went through in the banana plantations, mango orchards and melon patches in northern Israel: “The labor was Sisyphean, the bananas we hauled were very heavy and we needed rest but did not get it. They would yell at us, they did not show us any consideration.”

He does not recall receiving much in the way of specified knowledge in exchange for the physical trials – not even practical knowhow. “Cutting [the bananas] was always done by the Thai workers. We interns would hold the bananas up in the air so that they wouldn’t fall.”

This is but one example of the abuses and exploitation he underwent, Robbie reports, during the “study” program. He is one of 17 people from several African and Asian countries who came to receive agricultural training from different institutions in Israel, and have been recognized by Israel in recent years as victims of trafficking. The state assumes that many others have not even reported their treatment. After a few weeks or months, they soon came to realize that this was not work but slavery, not training but exploitation.

“Pure business,” is how Eddie (also a pseudonym) describes it. He has now been in a shelter for three years. “How will my country develop from me having hauled bananas? This is technology? You don’t need any diploma for this.”

Open gallery view A banana plantation in Emek HaYarden, northern Israel, in November. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

This program is neither new nor unique to Kinneret College. The practice dates back to 1994, and thousands of interns from developing countries – some more and some less – have come to Israel since that time. Everything ran smoothly until the past decade. In 2013, when the number of annual students soared from a few hundred to a few thousand, they started to speak out, say members of the worker’s rights NGO Kav LaOved. This was an omen; reports of the treatment they were receiving began to pile up.

Some of those complaints concerned Tel Aviv University’s program, and about three years ago, Haaretz conducted an investigation into the subject. Now it seems that if anything was learned from this case, the lessons were not fully implemented, and most certainly not at Kinneret College – one of five centers at which the program still operates. There, the Haaretz investigation reveals, there was a series of failures.

According to several students with whom we discussed the matter, as well as documents submitted to the High Court of Justice, in some cases they faced strict and humiliating treatment, illegal working hours without suitable payment, threats, a lack of medical treatment and, in two cases, death.

Haaretz’s investigation also relies on eyewitness accounts gathered by the Kav LaOved NGO, which petitioned the High Court of Justice on the matter, as well as an inquiry conducted by the Foreign Ministry. In an attempt to increase oversight of the enterprise, authority over it was transferred last year to a designated administration within the Foreign Ministry after it was previously overseen by several ministries at once. The ministry described last year’s program as a kind of pilot program.

Some of the complaints concerned Tel Aviv University’s program, and about three years ago, Haaretz conducted an investigation into the subject.

Due to the lapses at Kinneret College, it was decided late last year to freeze the college’s preparations for the academic year that began earlier this month, and initiate a hearing against the institution. But after the administrator who served as the program’s director over the past few years was reassigned and the college made a few other changes, the Foreign Ministry allowed the semester to begin as planned. Police opened an investigation into Sachlav, the subcontractor that manages the project, on charges of human trafficking – but that, too, is expected to be closed without bringing any charges, says one police source who spoke with Haaretz.

‘As if we were slaves’

A few trailers and an overflowing trash can occupy a small plot on one of the kibbutzim in the Gilboa region. The flies constantly hover above and between them. Their neighbors in this compound are the interns in the in-service training program, and these are their “dormitories.”

“They don’t see them as human beings, they see them as dollars,” says the farm supervisor for a kibbutz in the region. “They send a group of them to every site, [the students] are left to fend for themselves – they’ve got their commission.” By “they,” he means Kinneret College and Sachlav, who are supposed to assume responsibility for the “interns” from the moment they arrive in the country until they leave. In practice, he says, they are nothing more than placement agencies for farmers in northern Israel, several of whom admitted in conversations with Haaretz that the program is simply a way to obtain foreign workers disguised as students.

But the farmers do not just get manpower – they also assume responsibility for the students’ welfare. They also realize that if they criticize the college’s operations, they may not get more workers: “We invested a lot of money in order to take in the workers,” says one farmer who works with the program. “We can’t mess around with them.”

Open gallery view Students dormitory in Emek HaYarden, this month. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

One farmer told us about a student from Malawi who received a very direct warning about what would happen to him if he came to class late once, or if he failed to attend a class or a Zoom lesson. He would be fined 500 shekels ($146), and if he did not pay, then he would be put on a flight back to his country. “They really threatened them,” says one farmer.

On paper, the equation is simple. The student interns are supposed to work on the farm five days a week, with compensation. On the sixth day they attend classes, and they have the seventh day off. But according to A., a 27-year-old from Nepal who took part in the Kinneret program several years ago, it doesn’t work that way. “Sometimes we worked six days a week and then spent one day studying at the college,” he explains by telephone from Nepal. “You pay a lot of money for college, you also spend money on plane tickets and a laptop, and in the end you spend most of your time working outside in the heat and barely learning.”

The High Court of Justice hearing clarifies that each of the student interns is forced to hand over 10,000 shekels ($2,922) in order to participate in the program. Tuition is paid in installments. “Paying 10,000 shekels for tuition for a single day of study is pretty nice,” Justice Ofer Grosskopf commented wryly last April.

Open gallery view Interns work at a banana plantation in northern Israel.

During his first few months in the country, A. was assigned to a vegetable farm on a moshav in the Beit She’an Valley. There were six students living there, in a nine-square-meter (almost 100-square-foot) room. “We really felt like slaves there,” he recalls. “It was very hot. We worked nine hours a day, sometimes many more. They treated us like animals, and sometimes even worse. They talked to us as if we were slaves, as if they were our owners.”

A few months later, A. was reassigned to a cowshed on one of the kibbutzim in the Beit She’an area. “The treatment changed for the better there, and in the cowshed I really did learn different methods.”

Nevertheless, the hardships and hurdles the students experienced were not limited to the fieldwork. He says, for example, that the college set strict rules about what they could do during their free time. “Anybody who wanted to go to Tel Aviv had to receive permission from the person in charge of us. Otherwise, it was forbidden to travel. They claimed that our visa didn’t allow it.”

'Anybody who wanted to go to Tel Aviv had to receive permission from the person in charge of us. Otherwise, it was forbidden to travel.'

This supervisor has a name: Oren David, who had directed the program on behalf of Sachlav for the past few years. David’s name has arisen under different circumstances in the past few months, including in the petition filed by Kav LaOved against the state (the hearings on which are set to restart in January).

This legal procedure showed that Dana Kursh, the head of the special administration set up within the Foreign Ministry, received a torrent of complaints – “severe” ones, as the ministry put it – about Kinneret’s program. She even made an unannounced on-site visit there in July. “The findings that came to light during this inspection were extremely negative,” Kursh wrote to the court.

Open gallery view Kinneret College. Haaretz’s investigation also relies on eyewitness accounts gathered by the Kav LaOved NGO, which petitioned the High Court of Justice on the matter. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

These findings are based on feedback from approximately 200 student interns in the program, in which about half of them responded that there was no connection at all between their academic studies and practical training. Moreover, the students claimed that the farms treated them like foreign workers, that the technological aspect was absent and that the farm’s structure was not explained to them. They also had a series of complaints about the social conditions they faced, including the fact that they were not paid overtime in accordance with the law and that they worked six – sometimes seven – days a week.

Shortly after, the students discovered that the criticism that they had voiced to the Foreign Ministry came at a cost: Kinneret and Sachlav sent them threatening messages, a letter Kursh wrote to the college shows.

Pressure from home

The in-service agriculture training program has operated for nearly 30 years, and some 20,000 students have participated in it. At its onset in 1994, 50 foreign workers were brought to Israel from Thailand. Now that figure stands at about 4,000 annually, from about 30 countries in Africa and Asia, including South Sudan, Rwanda, Botswana, Malawi and Nepal. Over the years, not only has the program been under the purview of several ministries, it has also remained practically unknown to the public.

Based on the agreement between the college and the interns, the college has the right to fine students in certain circumstances.

Kav LaOved, though, has been familiar with it, and in the past decade, complaints from the program’s participants have flowed in. They concern the relationship between the program’s study and labor elements, their rights (“we just don’t know what the law says the employer should be paying us,” as a student from Malawi told Haaretz) and mainly the way they are treated at work.

“Deception,” is how the organization’s staff describe the program, or to elaborate: a pipeline for supplying thousands of workers to farms (that are not included in the agriculture industry’s quota of 25,000 foreign workers) and an improper means of raking in diplomatic dividends on the backs of young people from developing countries.

Open gallery view Students at an Israeli banana plantation. A student from Malawi: 'We just don’t know what the law says the employer should be paying us.'

Israel is essentially using the program to engineer better relations with several countries. For example, one government source says that Malawi’s declaration to move its embassy to Jerusalem came with a bonus – a decision to increase the quota of student interns sent from the East African country to Israel. That these countries want to send their citizens to Israel is no secret, and the interns themselves know this, which makes them afraid to return home and complain about what they experienced here.

“If we wanted to tell the truth about the program, they would say that we are enemies and that we do not want to develop the country,” says Eddie. Indeed, documents obtained by Haaretz show that pressure on the students from their countries of origin is not an unusual phenomenon; it was this pressure that actually led several students to be recognized as victims of trafficking. Sometimes it works. At least in one instance, a student retracted a claim that he had submitted to Israel’s labor court after his country pressured him.

Open gallery view A student at a plantation. 'Few people dare to complain.'

This compulsion from their home countries is part of a sort of collaborative effort with the program operators in Israel. “We saw that these centers approach the relatives of the interns and the universities, and inform them when the interns run away or act inappropriately,” a government official who deals with the subject explains to Haaretz. As he puts it, even the mere threat that the information will be passed along – a method in its own right – is effective. “It is a very heavy price to pay, which is why few people dare to complain.”

In September, a group of students from Malawi nevertheless found a sympathetic figure in Israel: businessman David Gez, who serves as honorary consul of the African state. “There were very serious claims,” Gez tells Haaretz. “Only at the end of their time in Israel did they understand that they had not received any vacation days all year, and that they were entitled to at least one day off per week. In actuality, they worked seven days a week, including holidays – both theirs and ours – and did not receive any compensation. Even on the day that they studied at the college, they went back to the orchards and to the bananas later that day to work.”

'They say that they sometimes work 11 or 12 hours a day? What’s wrong with that?'

Aside from the harsh working conditions, they told him of the racist attitudes they faced and deficient medical treatment they received. “They said that from the moment they made any request about a medical problem, entire days would go by before they received treatment.”

The farmers, who are the students’ actual employers, also paint a complicated picture regarding medical treatment. When they fall ill, one farmer says, the students do not know who is responsible for them – the kibbutz, the farmer or the college. “When someone is injured, [Sachlav] will do everything they can in order to not treat him, unless they can see themselves getting money from it.”

Open gallery view A room in one of the students dormitory, in November. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

One such incident took place last year, several sources say. A student from Malawi suffered a serious hand injury while working on a fishing boat in the Sea of Galilee, along the coast of Kibbutz Ein Gev, he suffered a serious hand injury. At first, they say, the Sachlav staff hesitated to treat him, and the members of the kibbutz took it upon themselves. “It wasn’t until the Foreign Ministry started to ask questions about the incident that they suddenly remembered it,” says one of the Ein Gev members. “The fisherman whose boat was involved treated him as if he was his own son. Had he waited for Oren David, I don’t know what would have been left of this guy’s hand.”

The Foreign Ministry administration is well aware of the issue of medical treatment – or lack thereof. The administration report states: “It is well known that, at least at the project’s outset, complaints regarding medical conditions were not met with optimal responses, and interns were told to ‘drink water,’ ‘rest in the shade,’ ‘take a Tylenol.’”

Robbie had his own experience with this. For a while, he says, he complained of pain, but received no response. At one point he went to Tel Aviv on his own accord to get an opinion from a doctor he had found on his own. The doctor said that the problem was caused by his work in the fields, and that he needed an operation. When he told this to his supervisor at Sachlav, he was met with rage over the fact that he had dared to leave the site without permission. “He reprimanded me harshly and told me, ‘you know that it is completely forbidden to go to Tel Aviv,’” he recalls. “They threatened to expel me from the college or from Israel if I ever did it again.”

Open gallery view The Sea of Galilee. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

But Robbie couldn’t ignore the doctor’s orders, and, unable to work, waited a long while for an operation. At a certain point, the coordinator of the program told him – according to the affidavit that Robbie submitted by way of Kav LaOved to the police – “Here in Israel, things take time. Maybe it would be better for you to fly home.”

But Robbie insisted. The damage was caused in Israel, the medical care is better here and he has insurance. Oren David told him that there were issues, though, as he had not worked for a while. A day prior to his scheduled surgery, Robbie wanted to make sure everything was set with the program coordinator. “I don’t remember what you’re talking about at all,” is what he was told. At this stage, Robbie ran away and went to Kav LaOved. They directed him to the police, in order to file a report. He was also sent to the shelter, for his own protection.

His concerns, though, were not fully put to rest. In a recording obtained by Haaretz, David can be heard threatening Robbie after he fled. “You know I am a powerful man and I will pay private investigators, and private investigators will find you and put you in jail,” he can be heard saying. “If you want to be well-treated, call me and we’ll see how we can fix it and I will fix it. If you aren’t feeling well, I will make you feel well.”

In a conversation with Haaretz, David says that Robbie had received excellent medical care (“He visited more than 12 different infirmaries”), and that he was just whining. In addition, David adds, “Robbie was caught working illegally in a supermarket near Ginosar after his internship ended.” Robbie does not deny the “accusations,” and notes that, in his defense, he had to work in order to support himself.

Robbie eventually had the operation, and currently lives in a shelter. But two other interns – Francisco Kaila from Malawi and Emanuel Nagbiziranga from Rwanda – met much worse fates.

Open gallery view Robbie (a pseudonym). The farmers, who are the students’ actual employers, also paint a complicated picture regarding medical treatment. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

Both of them had terminal illnesses – liver cancer in one case, and leukemia in the other. Their deaths occurred within two months of each other last year, during the Foreign Ministry’s oversight “pilot program.” Friends had testified, the Foreign Ministry report states, that the two had long been complaining about pain but were not referred to medical treatment. Furthermore, the report says, the men may have been hesitant to seek treatment at first “due to their concerns that they would not be paid for sick days, which was a common practice on some farms.” In the wake of their deaths, administration sources stated that “student interns said that they were greatly disturbed and grew concerned about their own health.”

Kinneret College firmly rejects any criticism on this matter. It claims that the two men had health insurance and received comprehensive medical care in various hospitals, administered by medical teams and specialists, from their arrival in Israel and onward. Moreover, following their deaths, the program counseled the interns and their relatives.

In Kaila’s case, David tells Haaretz, “We knocked on hospital doors for three months, and they didn’t know how to help his medical situation. Only after he died were we told that, if he had gone to another hospital that specializes in liver diseases, his life might have been saved.”

Kinneret College even explained that they had been in contact with the family of one of the students who died, held a ceremony in his honor and transferred money to his family that had been collected for him. That money, it should be noted, did not come from the college’s own funds. It was an initiative by his fellow students, who arranged the collection. David insists that members of his team donated money as well.

Open gallery view A banana plantation in northern Israel where African students work. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

‘Laziness and whining’

This past year, students who worked in the packing house of a kibbutz in the Gilboa area decided that the exploitation had gone too far. They went on a strike that lasted for ten days. In this instance, members of the kibbutz did not show solidarity with the strikers. “With us, they receive it all and more,” the member who supervises the group tells Haaretz. “They receive compensation and convalescence pay.”

According to him, they “know exactly why they are coming to Israel,” and they don’t show enough gratitude. “Where they come from, there are no tractors, all of the work is manual, they till the land by hand, they plow with horse and wagon. They come here and they see technology. The complaints of the past year are just whining and laziness.”

He says it makes sense that the Foreign Ministry’s new role as a supervisor empowered the students to demand rights that the farmers were unaccustomed to giving. “Two clerks are sitting in their offices at the Foreign Ministry, having a go at the farmers,” he says. “What do they understand about real life?”

Open gallery view A banana plantation in Emek HaYarden. the Foreign Ministry administration’s major criticism is aimed not at the farmers, but at the organizations that facilitate the program. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

The kibbutz member is not the first to make this complaint. “The Foreign Ministry is having a go at the Galilee,” says another farmer. “True, they work long hours. Why? Because they came to make money. They say that they sometimes work 11 or 12 hours a day? What’s wrong with that? They want to earn money. Which terms of this transaction are so bad? Farming is hard – where isn’t it?”

Nevertheless, the Foreign Ministry administration’s major criticism is aimed not at the farmers, but at the organizations that facilitate the program: in other words, Kinneret College and Sachlav. These extend far beyond labor conditions. For example, the humiliating and racist attitudes (including “rude and insulting” speech), or the housing conditions, the students’ rights, the quality of the education itself and financial conduct.

One issue is the imposition of fines. Based on the agreement between the college and the interns, the college has the right to fine them in certain circumstances. According to the students, this is a threat that has loomed over them for breaking disciplinary rules, such as not wearing a tie on days they have classes. In many cases, this threat does not materialize, but according to the ministry administration as well as testimonies Haaretz has collected, the interns were, in some cases, forced to pay.

Kinneret College rejected the claim and said that it has been years since fines were in fact imposed (“It is a whip that we waved, but we didn’t strike with it,” David told Haaretz) and when these fines were imposed in the past, it was only due to a serious violation of the rules – such as coming to class under the influence of alcohol – and even then, the fines were low.

Open gallery view African interns work at an Israeli banana plantation. Credit: Gil Elyahu

The Foreign Ministry and Kinneret College corresponded intensely ahead of this school year. The college had a slew of explanations for its sub-par work in the pilot year (for instance, its inability to address anonymous complaints or cultural gaps), but the excuses did not make much of an impression on Kursh.

“The complaints were raised spontaneously, and it was noticeable that the interns’ negative opinions were authentic, and not the result of a cultural gap, as you have tried to claim,” she wrote. Subsequently, she added that she had learned that the college attempted to have the interns sign off on a no-claims form – something that certainly did not earn the ministry’s favor.

Eventually, they determined a list of conditions with which the college must comply in order to run an additional trial year of the program. These conditions include repairing the students’ housing, correcting the way tuition is calculated and creating a new system for receiving anonymous complaints.

One demand that was not mentioned in the letter, but referred to in another message, was the removal of Oren David from his post. Kinneret agreed to all of these conditions, and another school year began. Perusing the internship program’s Facebook page, though, it seems that David is not entirely gone – he is still quite active there.

Open gallery view Foreign workers accommodation in northern Israel, this month. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

“The Foreign Ministry’s decision not to cancel the contract with Kinneret College underscores the need for a new and fundamentally different restructuring,” say attorneys Michal Tadjer of the Workers’ Rights Clinic at Tel Aviv University and Elad Kahana of Kav LaOved, who submitted the appeal to the High Court.

“The harsh findings are not surprising, nor is the powerlessness in the way they were handled. They stem directly from the program’s fundamental problem, in which the state allows private companies to bring thousands of young people to work full-time in Israel each year under the misleading headline of ‘in-service training,’” the attorneys said. Another issue is the fact that the regulations that protect labor migrants do not apply to the participants.

In the meantime, the new interns – 400 of them, which is 60 more than last year – have already started work in the banana orchards and the packing houses around the Sea of Galilee. A video posted two months ago shows interns studying in a classroom, walking the campus grounds (alone; no other students can be seen) and carrying out various farm jobs. All of them are smiling.

The Foreign Ministry said in response to this report that several months ago, its intern administration identified severe shortcomings in the Kinneret in-service training center’s operations, and had taken action “to clarify the complaints and the shortcomings. Following a thorough examination, the administration had given the Kinneret program a series of demands and conditions to ensure that the shortcomings would be corrected. First and foremost was a demand to replace the program’s management team.”

The ministry said that the college had committed to fulfilling all of the conditions, and it was agreed that the 2022-23 in-service training year would constitute another “trial year” for the college, and the Foreign Ministry in-service training administration would impose strict sanctions when required. ”The decision to continue the program, they added, “was made with serious consideration, while conducting consultations with the relevant government ministries.”

Open gallery view 400 student interns take part in the program this year. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

Kinneret College offered a response that represented both its own institution and Sachlav, in which it said that it has been operating a study program on behalf of government ministries for years, and “There are many graduates who returned to their countries, implemented the practices and information they learned, established farms, joined international organizations and continued on to advanced studies.

“In the past year, the administration of in-service interns of the Foreign Ministry carried out a comprehensive examination of the intern program at the Kinneret in-service training center,” it said, during which they detected problems that were presented to the center and then dealt with immediately. “The Kinneret in-service training center accepted these shortcomings and did that which it was obligated to do, including making significant managerial changes, appointing an academic director of the program from the college’s senior faculty, hiring additional lecturers, updating pedagogical content, replacing farms, replacing the operations manager, adding coordinators, creating an accompanying management forum, improving the system for submitting and handling criticism, diversifying the satisfaction surveys and more,” the response reads. “The sum total of these changes was made with the aim of meeting all of the administration’s demands, and to enable the continued operation of the center.”

“We are constantly working to ensure that the in-service training center is granting the finest tools to students while constantly improving its operations, with continued compliance with the administration’s critiques. The center welcomes the trust placed in it, and takes upon itself the burden of proof in the years to come and the continued satisfaction of all of the relevant parties.”

In regard to the intern whose hand was injured, Kinneret College representatives added that the center accompanied him “throughout his treatment in the hospital, and a representative of the center stayed with him during the weekend he spent in the hospital and assisted him with all of his needs. Subsequently, representatives of the center made regular visits. The center, they said, helped him with his medical and insurance whenever needed “including critical review within the department, in the course of the occupational therapy process, sending reports to the administration, assistance in submitting documents, locating certificates et al.”