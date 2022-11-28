They Came to Study in Israel – and Ended Up Victims of Slavery and Trafficking
Israel’s agricultural program for foreign students attracts hundreds each year. But at least 17 trainees have become victims of modern slavery. Interns say they were humiliated, forced to work long hours and kept from seeking medical attention
Robbie knew exactly why he had come to Israel; everything had been explained to him in advance. He would live here for 11 months, in the course of which he would undergo in-service training in agricultural studies at Kinneret College, on the shores of the Sea of Galilee.
