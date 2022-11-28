Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

They Came to Study in Israel – and Ended Up Victims of Slavery and Trafficking

Israel’s agricultural program for foreign students attracts hundreds each year. But at least 17 trainees have become victims of modern slavery. Interns say they were humiliated, forced to work long hours and kept from seeking medical attention

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Bar Peleg
Josh Breiner
Bar Peleg
Josh Breiner

Robbie knew exactly why he had come to Israel; everything had been explained to him in advance. He would live here for 11 months, in the course of which he would undergo in-service training in agricultural studies at Kinneret College, on the shores of the Sea of Galilee.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism