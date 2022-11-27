The Spirit of the Commander

Things – perhaps they should be called processes – are happening more quickly than the media or the public thought they would. Early Friday morning, incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party signed an unprecedented coalition agreement with Otzma Yehudit that will make the head of the latter party, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security, with expanded powers.

A few hours later, a Givati Brigade soldier was filmed punching a leftist activist in Hebron, while his comrade explained to the camera that “Ben-Gvir will bring order. You’ve had it. I decide what the law is here.” Meanwhile, in the mainly Christian Arab town of Abu Ghosh, just west of Jerusalem, Jews set fire to five cars, apparently in retaliation for Wednesday’s terror attack in the city, which claimed two lives.

The tailwind can already be felt, even before the new Netanyahu government is formed. That government is perceived, both by the extreme right as well as by soldiers, as license to use unlimited force against Arabs and an opportunity to make sure that leftists understand the new balance of power.

The realization rapidly trickled down to the Givati Brigade’s Tzabar Battalion, which even before the most recent incident was involved in a number of violent incidents in Hebron. But the suspension of the soldier who was recorded making the threat (rather than the one who delivered the punch) was a mistake. The problem is not the loudmouth soldier, it’s the violent soldier – and no less disturbing is the deterrence created by Ben-Gvir and his ilk among the top ranks of the military and the police.

Open gallery view A soldier from the Givati brigade attacking a left-wing activist in Hebron, on Friday. Credit: Breaking The Silence

A glance at the awkward body language of Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai in the presence of the man who will be his superior sufficed in order to understand the extent and speed of change. Senior army officers will presumably be spared a similar experience under Bezalel Smotrich as defense minister. But, they too recognize the zeitgeist, as they do the balance of power in the government now being formed.

It will be very difficult to stop the continued erosion. That is certainly true in a place like Hebron, Ben-Gvir’s home court, where the relationship between the Israel Defense Force and the settlers is already dysfunctional.

The change in the status of Ben-Gvir, who until two years ago was barred from even running for election to the Knesset, does not stem only from the oversized title he demanded and received for himself. Likud promised him many more powers over the Israel Police, which until now had maintained a certain amount of independence under public security ministers.

Another dangerous precedent has gone along with this – placing the Border Police force that serves in the West Bank directly under the minister’s authority. Not by chance did the outgoing defense minister, Benny Gantz, note that Netanyahu is creating a kind of private army for Ben-Gvir, which will answer to him in the West Bank.

Ben-Gvir, whose ultra-extreme ideology is known, will have a seat at the security cabinet, where he will be able to influence the most sensitive issues of use of force in Jerusalem, in other mixed Arab-Jewish cities and in Arab communities. And as if that were not enough, he will do this with increased powers and with Border Police forces directly under his authority.

These are the first units that are dispatched, for example, to deal in clashes during the evacuation of illegal outposts or to separate settlers and Palestinians. Will these units rein in violence, or will they turn a blind eye, in the spirit of the new minister, when the assailants are Jews?

Smotrich is now demanding his own move to complement Ben-Gvir’s success: he wants the Civil Administration in the West Bank reassigned from the Defense Ministry to his purview as future finance minister.

This is not a symbolic gesture. His Religious Zionism party seeks this move in order to realize another long-term objective of the settlement leadership. Control over databases, mapping and the information available to the agency will facilitate the expansion and establishment of settlements and help to block Palestinian construction. At the same time, the settlers will achieve even greater influence over defense policy in the West Bank.

Open gallery view Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, last month. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

In his alliance with the far right, Netanyahu is determining the direction of his future government. His first priority is to completely reorganize the judicial establishment, but in order to achieve his goals he is putting great power in the hands of what will be the most extreme individuals to serve in an Israeli government. These moves will not only affect decision-making in the West Bank, but could also affect the security situation within Israel proper.

Naturally, a great deal of learned commentary has been published recently in an attempt to guess what Netanyahu is striving for, what has happened on his initiative and what decisions he has been compelled to agree to only because of the pressures his allies are exerting on him. But the bottom line is that it is difficult to explain his moves if one ignores his main motive.

Netanyahu wants to eliminate the possibility that his prosecution for corruption will lead him to a prison cell. That is his one and only goal. To achieve it, nearly all means are legitimate – including joining forces with racists and giving away critical powers, risking a dangerous decline in the security situation in the West Bank.