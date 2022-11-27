Schizophrenic Security Prisoner to Remain in Solitary Confinement, Israeli Court Rules

An Israeli court partially accepted on Thursday an Israel Prison Service request to extend the solitary confinement of a security prisoner suffering from schizophrenia for four months.

20-year-old Ahmad Manasra has been imprisoned in Shikma Prison since 2015 for his involvement in a stabbing attack carried out by his cousin against two Jews in Pisgat Ze’ev, north of Jerusalem. Manasra held a knife during the attack but did not use it.

During his imprisonment, Manasra was diagnosed with schizophrenia and over the past two years he was forcibly hospitalized a few times, most recently one month ago. He was placed in solitary confinement after he assaulted other prisoners twice, in December 2020 and in October of last year.

Open gallery view Ahmad Manasra, then 13, in court, in 2015. Credit: Emil Salman

Manasra’s attorneys, Nareman Shehadeh-Zoabi and Adi Mansour of the NGO Adalah, Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, and Khaled Azbarga, claimed that isolating Manasra worsens his condition and leads to more frequent psychiatric hospitalizations. They argued that according to the United Nations rules for treatment of prisoners, solitary confinement of more than 15 days is considered abuse and such confinement of a mentally ill person comes under this definition even if only for a few hours.

Manasra’s lawyers also told the court that according to a psychiatric evaluation from last week, he poses no immediate danger.

Be’er Sheva District Court Judge Yoav Attar explained that he authorized Manasra’s continued solitary confinement because the alternatives – including placing him with one other prisoner from a list provided by the prosecution – were found to be unsuitable.

Noting Manasra’s two assaults on other prisoners, including an attack with a razor blade in 2020, the judge said: “Beyond these two severe violent incidents, confidential material has accumulated showing the danger of the respondent from other prisoners.”

However, the judge ruled that closer judicial oversight of his treatment in jail was needed, and so he limited the solitary confinement to a shorter period than the state had requested.

Lawyer Shehadeh-Zoabi said: “The prisoner has undergone a series of abuses, prison is not the place for the mentally ill, especially not solitary confinement. The prison service chose the easy option.”

Her colleague, Mansour, said that the fact that the judge based his ruling on confidential material “impairs the right to a fair proceeding and turns the proceeding into a Kafkaesque hearing in which we cannot defend ourselves from the claims, simply because we don’t know what they are.”

On Sunday a psychiatrist from Adalah and Physicians for Human Rights are to meet with Manasra. According to one of his attorneys, a decision will be made as to further steps after they have rendered their opinion on Manasra’s condition.