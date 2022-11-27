Israel Is Approaching the Gravest Constitutional Crisis in Its History

“This is a car without brakes speeding downhill to Sodom,” a political adviser involved in the coalition talks told Haaretz, describing the country’s political direction. And the next stop on this wild ride is legitimizing Arye Dery’s appointment as a cabinet minister in the next government. Dery, the Shas party chairman who was convicted of bribery, served prison time, returned to politics and then, at the beginning of the year, was convicted of tax offenses, does not intend to give up.

“He’s consumed with being a cabinet minister,” a politician who spoke to Dery recently told Haaretz. From Dery’s perspective, he received a stamp of approval from 400,000 voters, and there's no way that the stance of one or another panel of judges would override the will of the voter. Such determination holds the potential for a head-on collision between branches of government and for an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

When Dery first came under suspicion and was indicted in the 1990s, he used his political clout to extricate himself from the wheels of justice. He used his connections in an attempt to replace the investigators in his case, acted to appoint a user-friendly attorney general and, from his cell at Ma’asiyahu Prison, promoted legislation intended to benefit himself. In the subsequent round, there was a new Dery, the mature and settled version of himself.

He didn’t attack his interrogators or prosecutors and didn’t join the venomous campaign led by Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Likud officials against the law enforcement system. After signing a plea agreement, Dery resigned from the Knesset, and for a moment it appeared that he had come to terms with his fate.

The plan to pave the way for his return to the cabinet involves amending the Basic Law on the Government, which states that an individual “sentenced to prison” cannot serve as a minister unless it is determined that his actions didn’t involve moral turpitude. Dery, who was given a suspended sentence, claims that the law only relates to actual prison time. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected such an interpretation and left the explosive question of moral turpitude to the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit.

Open gallery view Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in September. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Dery and his people know full well that Amit would not hesitate to rule out his appointment as a cabinet minister if he is persuaded that the offense committed by the Shas chairman constitutes moral turpitude. They therefore want to overcome this hurdle through the passage of legislation tailored to Dery. But they also understand that this won’t be enough to ensure Dery a place around the cabinet table and in the security cabinet, where he is considered a moderate figure. To that end, Dery, together with Netanyahu, has bigger plans.

Following Dery’s impending ministerial appointment, there will surely be petitions to the High Court of Justice challenging it. They will claim that an amendment to a basic law to benefit a felon is invalid and that Netanyahu’s decision to appoint him to a senior post in his government is tainted with unreasonableness in the extreme. But when Dery returned to the position of interior minister, a High Court panel rejected a similar petition from the Movement for Quality Government by a vote of 2 to 1.

“The appointment passed by the skin of its teeth, and that was after one conviction on which the statute of limitations had expired,” one source told Haaretz. The attorney general at the time, Yehuda Weinstein, defended the appointment, though he too was of the belief that it was “not devoid of difficulties.” Baharav-Miara might argue that in light of the additional conviction, Dery's appointment to the cabinet now would be unreasonable.

The High Court’s ruling regarding Dery will be a dramatic moment and the High Court justices’ first test vis-a-vis the emerging government. If they reject the petitions and approve the appointment, it would be a clear sign that they’re adapting themselves to the spirit of the times – perhaps in the false hope that if they go along with the flow, the government would leave its heavy ammunition in storage: a law permitting the Knesset, by a narrow margin, to overturn Supreme Court rulings; the shifting of the balance of power on the Judicial Appointments Committee to the politicians; and other measures.

Dery is not at all certain that this will be the outcome, so he’s preparing legislation that would prevent the court from overturning policy that it finds violate standards of reasonableness and proportionality. This would be a particularly complicated process, but it would not necessarily be impossible, given a green light by Netanyahu. The practical significance of such a law would be a mortal blow to the High Court's capacity to exercise judicial review of government decisions.

“It would be the High Court of Justice’s final death certificate,” one senior jurist told Haaretz. “After that, Israel would have a new system of government.”

In such a case, and if the coalition approves a law allowing Supreme Court decisions to be overriden by a narrow majority of 61 votes, the Supreme Court justices would have three options: bowing their heads; hanging up their robes in protest; or striking down the legislation on the grounds that it violates the fundamental principles of the Israeli system of government.

Open gallery view Supreme Court President Esther Hayut in October. Credit: Emil Salman

“If the government opts for radical steps, such as neutering the High Court with destructive legislation or changing the composition of the Judicial Appointments Committee so the politicians control it, I believe [Supreme Court President] Esther Hayut would resign,” said a senior legal expert who knows Hayut well. And he said he was convinced that Hayut would not be the only one.

The jurist went beyond his normally moderate self in discussing the next government's apparent agenda: “They want regime change and there should be only one response – civil revolt.”

Last week, against the backdrop of these developments and directly related to them, testimony in Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumed in connection with regulatory benefits provided to Bezeq Telecommunications – allegedly in exchange for positive media coverage of Netanyahu. Prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh cautioned against the ongoing targeting of witnesses by recalling a tweet by one of Netanyahu’s zealous groupies, Kinneret Barashi, against prosecution witness Dana Neufeld.

She is a former legal adviser to the Communications Ministry, who now holds the comparable position in the Health Ministry. Barashi demanded that the next health minister send Neufeld “on a four-year sabbatical.” Tirosh responded that Barashi was stepping things up, but it wasn’t actually an escalation in the violent and obsessive persecution campaign against witnesses in the Netanyahu trial, particularly on social media.

The method is obvious: The more the hunting dogs in service of the accused identify a witness as someone who has entangled Netanyahu, the greater the level of harassment and threats. That’s why Hadas Klein, a key prosecution witness in the portion of the case involving lavish gifts to Netanyahu, is the primary target. Gender also plays a role here: It’s not by chance that Neufeld has also been targeted and not by chance that Klein has been the subject of disgusting sexual innuendo.

The goal is not only to terrorize the witnesses themselves but to deter those who come after them, so they know that this is what they can expect if they go down the path that Klein and Neufeld have taken. In the underworld, witnesses are eliminated by being shot to death. In the cases against Netanyahu, the efforts involve undermining the witnesses against him, destroying their good name and harming the fabric of their home lives and their livelihoods. This is a new kind of criminal-psychological terrorism that a weakened law enforcement system has yet appropriately responded to.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu this week. Credit: Noam Revkin-Fenton

Soon, and belatedly, the prosecution is expected to indict those who have threatened and harassed Klein and invaded her privacy. But it’s not at all certain that putting a few internet thugs on trial will stop this sordid wave. It will be a difficult task in a “no law” era in which members of the future government coalition openly scorn the system of checks and balances and seek to turn the gatekeepers into government puppets.

Last week, there was another sign in this direction when Likud demanded that the legal advisers to government ministries become political appointees, rather than serving the public interest. Netanyahu and his partners apparently expect that their personal lawyers will approve political appointments, whitewash gestures to members of the Likud Central Committee and wealthy friends, permitting them to use public funds to pay for private expenses and not stand in the way of a “fully right-wing” government.

The next step is liable to be abolishing the search committee for the position of attorney general. That would pave the way for the appointment of an attorney general “who thinks like us” and who would put spokes in the wheel of the Netanyahu corruption trial. That would close a circle: The committee came into being as a result of the Bar-On-Hebron affair, which involved the appointment of an attorney general – and starred Netanyahu and Dery.

“Do you get what’s going on here?” a senior lawyer who knows Netanyahu well asked rhetorically last week.

“The only two rational figures in the future government will be Netanyahu and to some extent Dery. If they were in a different legal situation, they would be the ones to stop moves like this. I still believe that Netanyahu – who understands the significance of the moves that are planned and knows that after them, Israel would look completely different – will stop them,” he said.

The key question now is whether it’s still possible to consider Netanyahu a rational person. “He at least was such a person, before he became a suspect and was indicted,” the lawyer said.