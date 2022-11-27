Far-right Leader Ben-Gvir Will Bring Out the Worst of Israel’s Police

Changing the name of a government ministry very rarely means any change in its actual status. It is almost always at the behest of a politician who wants a grander-sounding title for interviews.

One of the most famous instances of this in Israel came 27 seven years ago when Shimon Peres formed his government after the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin. Police minister and veteran Labor politician Moshe Shahal was frustrated that, unlike some of his colleagues, he wasn’t getting an upgrade in the new cabinet and so, just before the government’s swearing-in, he threatened not to join.

A crisis was averted when the office Shahal was already seated in was renamed the Public Security Ministry and various new powers were promised. Six months later, Peres lost the election and Shahal’s political career ended soon after.

The announcement last Friday that Likud had reached a coalition agreement with Otzma Yehudit included the detail that not only had its leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, received control of the Public Security Ministry, but that it was to be renamed the National Security Ministry, no less. How magnanimous of Benjamin Netanyahu to allow another minister to be in charge of what he has promised to deliver to the nation.

It is tempting to regard this as yet another meaningless exercise in “title inflation” aimed at boosting the ego of a vainglorious politician. After all, the old Police Ministry, by whatever name it goes, has always been the graveyard of political careers. The fate of outgoing minister Omer Bar-Lev, who has lost not only his cabinet post but his Knesset seat as well, is just the most recent example.

Unlike most of his predecessors, who were forced to take the job, Ben-Gvir demanded it throughout the election campaign. But when he finally enters the minister’s office next to Sheikh Jarrah in northeast Jerusalem, he too will realize how difficult it is to achieve any change in Israel’s unwieldy and dysfunctional police force.

Ben-Gvir has received promises that his ministry will assume control of other law enforcement units, such as the ones fighting illegal construction and farming that are currently under the interior and agriculture ministries, as well as the Border Police companies operating in the West Bank. If this happens, he would potentially hold greater powers than any of his predecessors.

But this is not a final agreement. The relevant ministers from other parties will have their own say as well. Besides, decoupling departments and shifting them to other ministries is a lengthy bureaucratic process that may not be completed by the time the next minister comes in. The Border Police in the West Bank are operationally under the Israel Defense Forces, which means their orders come from the defense minister. That is unlikely to change.

The Otzma Yehudit leader has extensive knowledge of police work in one aspect at least: In 30 years of far-right activism, he has been arrested countless times and been the subject of dozens of investigations, indictments and convictions for violence, incitement and terrorism charges. And as a lawyer, he has defended suspects accused of similar crimes.

But unlike his predecessors, who all came to the ministry armed with decades of experience in both the security and political establishments, Ben-Gvir’s résumé amounts to having run a tiny law firm, a few years as a parliamentary assistant and 18 months as a lawmaker. What are the chances he’ll be more successful than them in bending the police to his will?

Another promise Ben-Gvir received from Netanyahu is billions of extra shekels for the ministry budget, so that thousands of new police officers can be recruited and trained. Yet every new minister entered office with similar promises to expand the force, and the police force remains woefully understaffed and under-motivated. Likewise the Prison Service and fire and rescue services, which are also under the ministry.

Ultimately, Ben-Gvir’s biggest enemy – just as it was for his predecessors – will be reality. It’s not a lack of funds but the impossible competition with the rest of the security establishment that holds the police and prison services back.

The IDF will always have its choice of the cream of the conscript crop, while its officer corps, as well as the Shin Bet security service and Mossad, will always beat the police in the prestige and glamour stakes. Israel’s population is too small, and the only untapped reservoir for recruits is in the ultra-Orthodox and Arab-Israeli communities. Neither of these are about to join the police in droves, and certainly not under a Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir government.

Open gallery view Palestinian protesters burning a portrait of Itamar Ben-Gvir, in Hebron earlier this month. Credit: HAZEM BADER - AFP

Ben-Gvir will find himself with the same overstretched and unruly police force – incapable, and therefore not even trying to enforce the rule of law in wide swaths of the country.

The question of what effect Ben-Gvir’s appointment will have on the situation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Israel’s Arab-Jewish towns is a bit like the one that was being asked four weeks ago after the election: Where did the 500,000 people who voted for the Religious Zionism slate he co-leads with Bezalel Smotrich come from? After all, just two years ago, Ben-Gvir and Otzma Yehudit ran independently and received just 19,000 votes.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis didn’t suddenly become the kind of people who would vote for a ticket comprising anti-Arab racists, Jewish fundamentalists and homophobes. Ben-Gvir simply didn’t seem a viable candidate until Netanyahu legitimized the veteran Kahanist as a legitimate partner in power, pressuring him and Smotrich – along with the LGBTQ-bashing Avi Maoz from the Noam party – to merge their slates.

The moment Ben-Gvir became a bona fide contender, there were plenty of clients for his toxic wares. And that’s what’s so dangerous about his appointment as police boss.

Israel’s police force won’t become a more efficient or disciplined law enforcement agency under Ben-Gvir. It will become more aggressive, violent and lawless – because all these elements are already embedded within it, and the new minister will be out there with populist promises to “give the cops the backing they need,” urging his officers on.

The minister doesn’t have the authority to make the calls on operational or disciplinary matters. But he does have control over senior appointments and resource allocation. District and region commanders don’t have to receive a direct order to know where their minister wants to see cops concentrated. Station and unit chiefs will be aware, without having it spelled out for them in official directives, what kind of actions to back and where to turn a blind eye.

You just have to see how Ben-Gvir has been greeted in recent weeks by police officers on the street to understand that his message has already been received loud and clear by the rank and file. They like the idea that a party leader whose election slogan was “Who are the landlords?” actually wanted to be their minister.

It doesn’t matter what Ben-Gvir’s ministry is called or what formal powers he will have. He is poised to bring out the worst in Israel’s police, and there’s a lot of that.