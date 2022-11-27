Court Convicts Two Jaffa Residents for Attacking an Israeli Soldier

The Tel Aviv District Court convicted two Jaffa residents on Sunday for their involvement in the attempted murder of an off-duty Israeli solider last year during Israel’s Operation Guardian of the Walls in the Gaza Strip. The conviction was secured after the two admitted to their involvement as part of a plea bargain.

Ali Masri (20) was convicted of aggravated assault under special circumstances, and Muhammad Ayyash (23) was convicted of incitement to terrorism and violence, and obstruction of justice.

As part of the plea bargain, Masri’s charges were reduced from committing an act of terrorism to aggravated assault. According to his admission, he grabbed the soldier, shoved him into a fence and kicked him whilst holding him against the fence. Despite not being charged with committing an act of terrorism, the indictment stated he acted “out of racist motivation and hostility towards the soldier.” The prosecution will request that the court sentence him to five years imprisonment including paying damages to the soldier, then 19-year-old Lion Shernin.

Open gallery view A car in Jaffa that was set alight during riots relating to Israel's Operation Guardian of the Walls in Gaza, last year. Credit: Avshalom Halutz

Ayyash is one of four accused in the original indictment, who had their charges dropped after they confessed to their involvement during the initial Shin Bet security service interrogation. The charges were dropped after the accused men showed the court video footage that proved they were not present at the scene during the mob attack. The court ruled that Ayyash not be charged with assault, but the prosecution still asked for Ayyash to be charged with incitement to terrorism, because of text messages he sent during and following the attack, for which he was eventually convicted. The charge of supporting a terrorist organization was dropped as part of the plea bargain. The prosecution will ask that he be sentenced to 22 months imprisonment, a suspended sentence and a fine.

Ayyash sent voice messages on WhatsApp before the attack, saying: “boys, whoever wants to get to Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa, we got things going on there.” He instructed the group members to remove security cameras in order to prevent them from being identified by the police. After the attack, Ayyash filmed the solider as he lay bleeding on the road, and posted the footage. “He is finished, here he is after we beat him, he is finished and can’t move,” he wrote. He followed this with another message, calling on the group to attack any Jew they can find in the street.

Lion Shernin, was attacked by a mob during the Jaffa riots last year during the Operation Guardian of the Walls in Gaza. He was seriously injured in the attack. Shernin is a Jaffa native, but relocated with his mother a few years ago. He was attacked when he came to Jaffa after visiting his grandfather.