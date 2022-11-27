Analysis |
Even Before Netanyahu Forms a Gov't, Ben-Gvir's Right-wing Tailwind Can Already Be Felt
Hours after the Otzma Yehudit head signed an agreement to become minister of national security, an Israeli soldier was filmed punching a leftist activist in Hebron
Things – perhaps they should be called processes – are happening more quickly than the media or the public thought they would. Early Friday morning, incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party signed an unprecedented coalition agreement with Otzma Yehudit that will make the head of the latter party, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security, with expanded powers.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by Sealartec