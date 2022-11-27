Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now
Analysis |

Even Before Netanyahu Forms a Gov't, Ben-Gvir's Right-wing Tailwind Can Already Be Felt

Hours after the Otzma Yehudit head signed an agreement to become minister of national security, an Israeli soldier was filmed punching a leftist activist in Hebron

Amos Harel
Amos Harel
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Amos Harel
Amos Harel

Things – perhaps they should be called processes – are happening more quickly than the media or the public thought they would. Early Friday morning, incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party signed an unprecedented coalition agreement with Otzma Yehudit that will make the head of the latter party, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security, with expanded powers.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism