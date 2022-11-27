Analysis |
Israel Is Approaching the Gravest Constitutional Crisis in Its History
The steps the anticipated Israeli coalition is taking are expected to present the High Court justices with three options: bow their heads, put up a fight or hang up their robes in protest
“This is a car without brakes speeding downhill to Sodom,” a political adviser involved in the coalition talks told Haaretz, describing the country’s political direction. And the next stop on this wild ride is legitimizing Arye Dery’s appointment as a cabinet minister in the next government.
