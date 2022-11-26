Suspicious Device Found in Jerusalem Days After Deadly Bombing

A suspicious device was found on Saturday morning near the Jerusalem Bridge of Chords, according to local police.

Police said the device looks like a pipe bomb and was handled by the bomb squad, though police have not confirmed that the device is an explosive.

According to police, the device was found during a routine patrol in the area.

The incident comes less than a week after a 15-year-old Canadian-Israeli yeshiva student was killed and 22 people were wounded in two separate explosions near a bus stop in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Head of the police operations division, Sigal Bar Zvi, said that the explosive charges used Wednesday were very powerful and of "high quality." She added that the devices were placed in a bush behind the bus station.

A police source said that the device found on Saturday doesn't appear to be similar to those used in Wednesday's attacks.