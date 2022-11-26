Second Victim of Jerusalem Terror Attack Succumbs to Wounds

Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh, who was critically wounded in one of the twin bombings that occurred in Jerusalem on Wednesday, succumbed to his wounds on Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy, Aryeh Shechopek, was killed and 21 others were wounded in two separate explosions that occurred near bus stops at the entrance to Jerusalem, in the Givat Shaul neighborhood and at the Ramot Junction, on Wednesday morning.

In a radio interview on Thursday, director of Shaare Zedek Hospital, where Ben Made was hospitalized, Ofer Marin said the 50-year-old victim suffered severe head injuries, similar to those that resulted in the death of the 15-year-old terror attack victim, adding that there was slim chance of saving him.

Following the bombings, Israel’s Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that “the kind of attack that took place in Jerusalem has not been seen for years,” and police began a nationwide manhunt for those responsible for the explosions.

Likud head and incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that he sends his condolences to the family of Ben Madeh, adding that he “visited his devoted family who surrounded him with warmth and love, and the doctors who fought valiantly for his life against all odds. I hug the family at this difficult time.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid also expressed his condolences, saying that the medical teams fought to save Ben Madeh’s life up to the last moment. “On behalf of the State of Israel and its citizens, I send my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his memory be a blessing.”