President of Azerbaijan Signs Order Ensuring Establishment of Embassy in Tel Aviv

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday signed an order ensuring the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv, according to the Azerbaijani Press Agency (APA), making it the first Shi’ite Muslim-majority state set to establish a diplomatic mission in Israel.

The order tasks the Cabinet with determining the material and technical needs of the embassy as well as the finances involved in establishing and running it, APA reported.

Azerbaijan’s parliament had announced plans to open an embassy in Israel earlier this month.

The two countries have shared close ties since diplomatic relations were established in 1992 over a shared fear of Iran’s expanding regional power. Israel opened an embassy in Azerbaijan at the outset, but Azerbaijan never reciprocated – until today. This was in part due to international pressure to cool the ties between the two countries.

For years, the two country’s relationship largely took the form of major Israeli arms exports to Azerbaijan, accounting for over a quarter of Baku’s weapons supply over the last decade, valued at $825 million between 2006 and 2019, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Following the trade crisis over the past year that sprung from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Azerbaijan has become a major supplier of oil, other fuels and wheat to Israel.

Additionally, Azerbaijan has become an important tourist destination for Israelis in recent years. In the year before the coronavirus pandemic, 50,000 Israeli tourists visited Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid had praised the decision to open the embassy: “I welcome the decision by the National Assembly of Azerbaijan to open an embassy in Israel. Azerbaijan is an important partner of Israel and home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world.

“The decision to open an embassy reflects the depth of the relationship between our countries,” Lapid said. “This move is the fruit of Israeli government efforts to build strong political bridges with the Muslim world.”