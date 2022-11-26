Man in 20s Shot Dead in Arab City in Central Israel

A man in his 20s was shot dead in the Arab city of Taibeh in central Israel on Saturday. Another person is seriously wounded. The police have launched an investigation at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told Haaretz that gunmen fired several times at towards the café in Tira, where the deceased worked. He was apparently not the target of the shooting.

Both victims were evacuated to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava.

On Friday, two men aged 26 and 23 were shot dead while sitting in their car in the central Arab city of Tira, while in the city of Baka al-Gharbiyeh, a 15-year-old was stabbed and moderately to severely injured.

According to a count by Haaretz, at least 90 people have been killed by violence in Israel’s Arab community since the beginning of the year, ten of them women. Last year, 104 people were murdered within the same period.