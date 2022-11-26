Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Man in 20s Shot Dead in Arab City in Central Israel

According to a count by Haaretz, at least 90 people have been killed by violence in Israel’s Arab community since the beginning of the year

Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The shooting scene in Taibeh, central Israel, earlier in November.
The shooting scene in Taibeh, central Israel, earlier in November.
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia

A man in his 20s was shot dead in the Arab city of Taibeh in central Israel on Saturday. Another person is seriously wounded. The police have launched an investigation at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told Haaretz that gunmen fired several times at towards the café in Tira, where the deceased worked. He was apparently not the target of the shooting.

Both victims were evacuated to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava.

On Friday, two men aged 26 and 23 were shot dead while sitting in their car in the central Arab city of Tira, while in the city of Baka al-Gharbiyeh, a 15-year-old was stabbed and moderately to severely injured.

According to a count by Haaretz, at least 90 people have been killed by violence in Israel’s Arab community since the beginning of the year, ten of them women. Last year, 104 people were murdered within the same period.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism