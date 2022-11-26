36-year-old Mother of Five Found Dead at Construction Site in Central Israel

A 36-year-old woman was found dead on Friday at a construction site in central Israel and police have detained a man suspected of being connected to the incident.

The victim was identified as Fatma Cattaui, a mother of five from Zemer, a regional council located in the so-called “Little Triangle” of Arab towns bordering the West Bank.

Cattaui's body was found at a construction site in the nearby town of Tel Mond. Later on Friday, police announced they have detained a man in his 40s "as part of the investigation of the circumstances of Cattaui's death."

On Saturday, police will ask a court to order that the suspect remain in custody while the investigation continues.

According to a count by Haaretz, at least 88 people have been killed by violence in Israel's Arab community since the beginning of the year, ten of them women. Last year, 104 people were murdered within the same period.