First Arab-Israeli Satire Show Is Blazing Trails – and Riling Ben-Gvir

It wasn't the surprise of the election campaign: A week before the vote, a comedy sketch on Israeli television angered far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir and his supporters. Calls against the program “Shu Ismo” and the Arabic-language public television channel broadcasting it flooded social media.

The “Shu Ismo” scene that angered far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In the sketch, Ben-Gvir is surrounded by kippa-wearing activists sporting the yellow T-shirts of the ultranationalist Kahane Chai movement, all the protesters with haircuts punctuated by long side locks. Women wearing head coverings are at their side.

In the background, a song is playing threatening destruction on the Temple Mount and taunting major Arab-Israeli politicians: “Enough with games and slogans about Palestine. Tomorrow it’s Al-Aqsa’s turn. We’ll build two Jewish temples in its place. Bye-bye, bye-bye Mansour, Ayman and Sami; Kahane lives on.”

The show’s creator, Ghazi Najjar, never thought the sketch might provoke a response from Jewish Israelis. “We’re not discovering anything very new when we criticize Ben-Gvir; it’s completely legitimate to criticize him. But the clip was aimed mainly at an Arab audience, which is apathetic about the situation. People in the Arab community are acting as if they were living in Switzerland. We live in a country that discriminates against Arabs.

“Our life isn’t all honey, and that has to be stressed. I didn’t invent anything new about Ben-Gvir, I took what he said and turned it into satirical sentences, set to the tune of a famous song in the Arab community. Ben-Gvir is the most extreme side, and I think this was ample reason to get people to go out and vote.”

“Shu Ismo” – one translation of the term is “whatchamacallit” – is the Arab community’s first comedy sketch program. Its first season last year made a splash, following up on the viral sketch by a Jewish Israeli comedian, Noam Shuster-Eliassi. She sang the satirical song “Dubai, Dubai” that criticized Israel’s Arabic-language “information campaign,” which sends out messages of peace and love to Arabs living in the distant Persian Gulf while ignoring the Arabs living within or along the country's borders.

The satirical song “Dubai, Dubai” by Noam Shuster-Eliassithat, that criticized Israel’s Arabic-language “information campaign.”

In the second season of “Shu Ismo,” Najjar drifts into burning issues in Arab-Israeli society such as criminality, violence, corruption in local government and the community’s apathy about the deteriorating political situation.

“This is happening on Arabic television for the first time. This is more than a TV program,” he says. “We’re building something new, and I hope that after us there will be other satire shows in Arabic.”

The program’s success among Arab Israeli’s didn’t appear out of the blue. Najjar says social media laid the groundwork and made satire acceptable and even necessary in the community.

“Over the past 10 years there have been greater opportunities for people to express opinions in public, to criticize Arab politicians. While I have my criticisms, I forget that I’m speaking from the platform of Makan,” Najjar says, referring to Makan 33, the Arabic-language public television channel. “If people see the program they can tell that the content reflects the voices of the people in the Arab community. We don’t only speak out on politics, we flood viewers with all the various problems of Arab society.”

Najjar says Jewish-Israeli and Arab-Israeli satire are different in that “we’re doing satire for a minority, for a society that’s controlled by a majority, a society that’s subject to discrimination, not a society that rules a country.

“Why is that important? Because satire is meant to correct or note what isn’t good, and it would be a disgrace to ignore the real reason for the dismal situation of the Arab cities and villages, or the fact that the state and its laws consider us second-class citizens. For years the establishment has been repeating the mantra to us: ‘What are the Arab Knesset members doing for you?’

“But that’s a mistaken and unrealistic argument; it’s basically an attempt to blame the Arab political leadership. The truth is, we have to ask, ‘What have the MKs from the Zionist political parties done for you for the past 74 years?’”

Open gallery view A scene out of “Shu Ismo”. Social media laid the groundwork and made satire acceptable and even necessary in the community. Credit: C-Genic LTD

Passive satire

Najjar, 46, lives in Haifa with his wife, Awwa, and two children, Leila, 14, and Majid,11. He once helped write scripts for Arabic-language plays and launched a Facebook page that features satirical illustrations and texts.

Najjar was raised in the city of Shfaram in the north by parents originally from a village elsewhere in the Galilee. “In the end, I'm the product of all these places, so I can understand and reflect the diverse voices in the Arab community,” he says.

When he was in sixth grade, Najjar transferred to a school in Nazareth. “In the '80s, Shfaram was a small town, and Nazareth under the Hadash party and Maki [the communist party] was the Arab community's lively political capital,” he says.

“The students who studied with me came from a variety of towns – Umm al-Fahm, Lod, Ramle – and villages in the north. That was a big change for me because I left the humdrum local bubble for a more pluralistic place.”

Najjar moves between the Jewish-Israeli and Arab-Israeli cultures, something he has done since he was a child. “I grew up in a house where we had the newspapers Al-Ittihad, Yedioth Ahronoth and sometimes also Haaretz. I understand these two worlds. The first satirical TV show that I watched was [the Hebrew-language] ‘Zehu Ze.’ We couldn't wait to come home from school at four to watch the show, and if I missed it, I'd make sure to watch the rebroadcast,” Najjar says.

“I knew by heart all the sketches of [Hebrew-language comedy trio] Hagashash Hahiver and the sketches on Saturday mornings on Reshet Bet radio, and I watched plays and satire shows in the Arab world; the most popular was by Syrian comic Duraid Lahham. ... To the same degree, I understand why Halfon Hill doesn’t answer,” he adds, referring to the 1976 satirical film on Israeli army life by Hagashash Hahiver.

A sketch in his show's second season features a “Shu-ismo village” that lampoons local councils in Arab towns. We witness the society's worsening criminality, violence and corruption, amid the vapid political slogans and the subpar responses to the people's complaints.

Open gallery view "The first satirical TV show that I watched was ‘Zehu Ze.’" Credit: Israeli Educational Television

But Najjar says he doesn't mean to educate viewers or teach anybody how to think. The goal is to gradually forge a long-term connection. He mentions the famous Hebrew-language satire show “Eretz Nehederet.”

“Sometimes you have to introduce a little bit more entertainment and then, between the lines, biting criticism,” he says. “That isn’t under our control – that's the spirit of the times; people don’t want to be told how to think. The viewer is flooded by TV channels, and there's also social media, so the competition is greater.”

Najjar expresses the inconvenient truth about the Arab Knesset members and their trite political slogans that contribute nothing. But he realizes that his own influence is limited.

“I don't want to create satire that gives people a stomachache, because ... the viewers come from different age groups and represent a wide audience. People don’t need to be told that Ahmad Tibi made a mistake or that Sami Abu Shehadeh made a mistake,” Najjar says.

Open gallery view From the right: Eyal Kitzis, Muli Segev and Avi Nusbaum of “Eretz Nehederet.” Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

“We also know that Mansour Abbas caused an earthquake in Arab politics with his desire to be a full partner and integrate with the Zionist project, so we criticized his move in a satirical way. We shine the spotlight on events in a way that will interest the viewers and provoke thought.”

Cancel culture

So Najjar learned how to cope with the world using his writing, his way of making lemonade out of lemons. But with the far right becoming Israel's third largest party after this month's election, there might not be enough lemonade to kill the bitter taste.

Najjar says he expects his television program to be canceled at some point, given the satire that has raised the ire of Ben-Gvir’s supporters. “Who will be the communications minister in the new government? Because right now, Twitter is full of criticism for Makan. I can’t imagine there being tolerance for our content. If we have a communications minister from [Ben-Gvir's] Otzma Yehudit party, there's a high probability they'll cancel the show,” Najjar says.

“We only know Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, but [the Religious Zionist alliance] has another 12 members. Ben-Gvir doesn’t scare me; this should be scaring Israeli society. As Palestinians, we’ve gone through it all, and we'll get through Ben-Gvir, too. On the other hand, while it's true that there's a difference between [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz and Ben-Gvir, Gantz began his first campaign with a video featuring attacks on Gaza during his term [as Israel Defense Forces chief]. One threatens with a pistol and the other threatens with an F-15 or the press of a button.

Open gallery view "Mansour Abbas caused an earthquake in Arab politics with his desire to be a full partner and integrate with the Zionist project." Credit: Danny Shem-Tov / Knesset Spokesperson's Office

“This conflict has diverse faces and different levels of extremism. In the end, the Palestinian issue isn't solvable and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict still exists, and some people won't talk about it.”

Part of the left points a finger at the Arab parties, claiming that the dissolving of their Joint List alliance ended up bringing the right back into power.

“Which left? Meretz, Labor, Yesh Atid and even Gantz is considered left in Israel. You have to say the name in its full form – ‘the Zionist left.’ This is where, as far as we're concerned, the absurdity begins. What's this strange Zionist creation, a creature that's still convinced that it's left? It's the same twisted logic that exists in the term ‘Jewish and democratic.’ What has the left done as part of the 'government of change' that was different from previous governments?

“And some feel that it was worse – the settlement enterprise continued to prosper, and there was an extraordinary appetite for planting trees at the expense of Arab residents of the Negev. There was also the conflict with Gaza, the targeted killings in the occupied territories, the killing of the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the attack on the coffin at her funeral. The list goes on.

“What does the left think of itself when its Arab candidates are nothing but a gimmick? What solution to the conflict does the Zionist left offer? 'They are there and we are here?' A separation fence? Preserving a Jewish majority?

“How is that different from the right? Why do they want the Arabs to save the left when they see us merely as a vote warehouse for maintaining an illusion of the peace process that [Prime Minister Ehud] Barak ended in 2000? They have to put their house in order, not us.”

Do you think there's a chance for a Jewish-Arab partnership?

“Among people in their everyday lives it's possible, but I don’t view coexistence as a goal. I'm not one of those people who lives in illusions, and I wouldn't say that as soon as there are two states for two peoples everything will be resolved.

“I don't think there's a solution to the conflict, and two states isn't a solution. ... No Palestinian leader will put this decision on himself, because as far as we’re concerned, why agree to only 20 percent of the land of Palestine?

“The Palestinian people was here, you can argue about it and tell other stories, but factually the Palestinians were here and the Jews believe that this land is promised to them by God as written in the Torah as if it were a land-registry document. As long as there is no historic recognition of the Nakba, nothing will change.”

Najjar's satire allows him to maintain a balance – to some degree. He's not pessimistic, but neither is he optimistic – the same situation most of the Arab community finds itself in, as Emile Habibi described in his 1974 book about a “pessoptimist.”

Najjar concludes: “I'm living on the narrow border between optimism and pessimism in the sociopolitical situation, and this is the same problem of anybody who's politically aware. But that's also the fuel that motivates me to create satirical content. We'll continue to laugh, because the show must go on.”