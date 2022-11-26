First Arab-Israeli Satire Show Is Blazing Trails – and Riling Ben-Gvir
Creator Ghazi Najjar, who also takes jabs at Arab politicians and the wider community, tells Haaretz why he believes there's a good chance the far-right leader will cancel his hit TV program
It wasn't the surprise of the election campaign: A week before the vote, a comedy sketch on Israeli television angered far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir and his supporters. Calls against the program “Shu Ismo” and the Arabic-language public television channel broadcasting it flooded social media.
