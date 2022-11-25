What’s Stopping West Bank Terror Wave From Becoming a Full-blown Palestinian Uprising

In their analysis of the situation in the territories, each of the intelligence bodies emphasizes its engagement with what is closest to its heart – or more accurately, what feeds its nightmares.

The Shin Bet security service looks for indications of professional terrorist organizing, with the ability to cause greater destruction in attacks. In the Israel Defense Forces, Military Intelligence is concerned about the consequences of more popular-level phenomena. The Lion’s Den group in Nablus, which has now been weakened in the wake of heavy pressure exerted by Israel, fired the imagination of the young generation in the West Bank and eroded the control of the Palestinian Authority on the ground. The army is fearful of imitations that will spread to other cities.

On Wednesday of this week, the Shin Bet’s nightmares came true. For the first time in six and a half years, explosive devices were used to perpetrate deadly attacks in Jerusalem. A terrorist squad planted two devices, which were detonated remotely almost simultaneously, at two bus stops in the city. A16-year-old yeshiva student, Aryeh Shechopek, was murdered and 22 civilians were wounded. This looks like the handiwork of a proficient, organized terrorist group: a well thought-out double attack in terms of planning and timing. Under the nose of the defense establishment, a Palestinian squad, in the West Bank or in East Jerusalem, is again assembling murderous bombs. The incident occurred about a week after the stabbing and car-ramming in which three civilians were murdered outside the settlement Ariel in the West Bank.

The current wave of terrorism, in the West Bank and within the Green Line, started with attacks in Be’er Sheva and Jerusalem some eight months ago. Most of the incidents are taking place in the northern West Bank when the IDF enters refugee camps and city centers to take people into custody. But there is also ongoing terrorist activity by lone wolves, groups that organize locally and, here and there, more deliberate squads that are run by the established organizations. Along with continuing preventive activity, intelligence personnel are continually on the lookout for a tipping point – a specific event or a new trend that will set the sides on a more dangerous, high-intensity course, resembling a third intifada.

That hasn’t happened yet, mainly because the broad public in the West Bank is not joining the confrontations. The IDF and the Shin Bet attribute that reluctance to what they term the price of the loss. As long as their jobs – in Israel and in the settlements’ industrial zones – are not affected, the majority of Palestinians in the West Bank would seem to prefer a secure livelihood over the risk of another large-scale confrontation, which will not necessarily produce better political results than its predecessors.

The potential flashpoints are known. Jerusalem is a permanent source of concern, largely in the religious context, in connection with the Temple Mount. Also disturbing the security chiefs is the prolonged friction between Palestinians and settlers, particularly in the area of settler outposts around Nablus. A case in point is the village of Hawara, located at Nablus’ southern entrance.

Israeli vehicles are frequently stoned, and in response their passengers strike at Palestinian property, and at times at local residents. What was considered for years to be a relatively calm stretch of road, serving both populations, has reverted to being a vortex of persistent violence. In many senses, the killing of armed militants in clashes with the IDF is perceived in the West Bank as part of the price of the confrontation. The death of children or women, especially in clashes with settlers, is viewed as something else entirely, with commensurate responses.

Messages to the Palestinians

Another question relates to the scale of the terrorist organizations’ involvement in the unfolding events in the West Bank. If it should turn out that responsibility for this week’s two-pronged terrorist attack in Jerusalem rests with a Hamas or Islamic Jihad squad that received instructions from the Gaza Strip, Israel will face a dilemma of whether to respond in Gaza and thereby endanger the quiet that has prevailed there for the past three months.

On Thursday the Shin Bet announced that it has arrested for the first time a Palestinian worker from Gaza. The man, who had a permit to work in Israel, is suspected of planning to detonate an explosive device on a bus in the south of the country. He had already assembled the bomb, at the instruction of Islamic Jihad members.

The outgoing government took a risk when it decided to allow Gazans to work in Israel again. This latest planned attack is putting at risk the livelihood of 17,000 workers from Gaza in Israel. Alongside the attacks in Jerusalem, and given the Israeli trauma over terrorist attacks on buses, it also attests to a significant escalation. Someone here has decided to up the ante.

Another cause for concern is the loosening of the Palestinian Authority’s control in the northern West Bank. A two-day saga ended on Thursday morning when the body of a Druze youth, Tiran Ferro, which had been snatched by armed individuals from a hospital in Jenin, was returned to Israel. Together with the United States, Arab countries and the United Nations, Israel brought heavy pressure to bear on the PA for the body to be returned, and the Palestinian leadership came through. The IDF General Staff rightly praised the security coordination, which as usual was handled well by the unit of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Ghasan Alyan. But the very fact that such a bizarre incident took place at all shows that anarchy at a near-Somali level exists in Jenin.

In the background is a certain contribution by the political developments in Israel. The Palestinians, who are following closely everything that happens here, detect two messages from the composition of the new government that is taking shape. First, there is no chance that any sort of diplomatic negotiations will resume, at least as long as the Biden administration doesn’t force talks on the parties (and the Americans are not showing any such intention). And second, under the new government, extreme right-wingers will for the first time hold a number of key positions. The settlers and their supporters will exercise greater influence on day-to-day policy and on issues such as legalizing settler outposts and on Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank. Should further escalation occur, the settlers’ demands, such as calls for fierce military measures, will get a more favorable hearing.

Radical shift

It’s also impossible to ignore the impact of the resounding right-wing election victory on the events of last weekend in Hebron. Some 30,000 Jews descended on the city for the Chayei Sarah Shabbat. Dozens, if not hundreds, of them damaged Palestinian property and threw stones at Hebron’s Arab residents. The events, which the Palestinians described as the gravest of their kind for years, barely generated interest in Israel. A few media people engaged in tongue clucking, the settlers’ spokespersons hemmed and hawed in their reactions, and the prime minister-designate and his likely ministerial appointees were silent. Two far-right individuals were detained on suspicion of attacking a female soldier and a female Border Police officer, but no one should hold their breath in expectation that the two suspected assailants will face the rigor of the law.

Given the character of the likely incoming government, nothing about any of this should come as a surprise. The implications of the changes are grasped both by the far-right activists and by the soldiers and police officers. A few years ago Naftali Bennett, who afterward became prime minister, launched a political campaign under the slogan, “No more apologizing.” When it comes to violent events in the territories, the right wing has long since stopped apologizing. The method is simple: When Palestinians or journalists allege that soldiers or settlers acted with brutality, this needs to be denied immediately and completely. And if the allegation is documented by damning evidence, such as a video clip, you just turn up the volume. Everything that is done within the framework of the confrontation with the Palestinians is justified by its very nature, irrespective of the circumstances.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit/Religious Zionism) and his supporters are already promising permissive rules of engagement for police officers and soldiers, with full backing to be given for every shooting. It’s not certain that these rules will be enshrined in law, but the spirit of the commander will be translated into policy in two places: among the junior commanders on the ground and among the investigative personnel, in the Military Advocate General’s unit and in the Justice Ministry unit that investigates police misconduct.

These changes are finding fertile public ground. Next week, the Israel Democracy Institute will hold its annual conference on national security and democracy. As usual, ahead of the conference a survey was conducted among 800 Israelis focusing on questions of international law and combat morality. A comparison of this year’s survey data with the data collected four years ago shows how radicalized Israeli society has become in its attitude toward the use of military force. (The survey is conducted among Jewish civilians, on the grounds that in the past, Arabs, most of whom do not do military service, declined to answer the questions substantively.)

In the survey, 71 percent of the respondents averred that terrorists who are convicted of murdering Israelis should be executed, as compared with 63 percent in 2018. No fewer than 55 percent support the killing of a terrorist laying on the ground after he has been neutralized and no longer poses a threat, up from 37 percent in the last survey. Almost half the respondents, 45.5 percent, are in favor of using heavy fire against Palestinian population concentrations “in order to burn into their consciousness the price of provoking Israel on the part of Palestinian organizations,” compared to 27.5 percent four years ago.

The change is also apparent when the question is asked from the opposite direction. Thus, in 2018, 80 percent of respondents agreed that “when planning a military operation, the IDF must ensure that it does not violate the international rules of war.” This year, the percentage of those agreeing fell to 63 percent.

These are telling numbers, which in part also show the impact of two seminal episodes involving the rules of engagement for soldiers in the territories. In 2016, a furor erupted over the shooting of a wounded attacker in Hebron by a soldier, Elor Azaria, 11 minutes after the Palestinian was wounded and “neutralized.” And last year, a Border Police fighter, Barel Hadaria Shmueli, was killed by Hamas gunfire on the border of the Gaza Strip, when Palestinian demonstrators approached to within very close range of the snipers’ position where Shmueli was. In both cases, similar claims were made by the right wing, which gained considerable public support. The rules of engagement, it was alleged, hamstring the soldiers, abandon them to the mercy of the enemy and are liable to cost Israeli lives.

The difference between the two events is not related only to the rightward shift of public opinion. In the Azaria case, the chief of staff at the time, Gadi Eisenkot, made a point of preserving the values of the IDF, even at the steep price of a lynching atmosphere against him on the part of the right, and also in the face of a frightened silence by the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Eisenkot’s successor, Aviv Kochavi, the current chief of staff, was already far more cautious in regard to loaded political issues. Even after the events in Hebron and earlier incidents in the West Bank, he made do with condemning attacks on soldiers, took no position on attacks by settlers against Palestinians and did not act with determination to restrain Jewish violence in the territories. An even more difficult challenge will face the next chief of staff, Herzl Halevi, under a far-right government and in light of a public atmosphere that has become clearly extreme.

Dr. Idit Shafran Gittelman, director of the Military and Society Program at the Israel Democracy Institute, tells Haaretz that in her view, it is impossible to disconnect processes that are unfolding in Israeli society from what is happening in the IDF. “What we see outside eventually seeps in to the soldiers. The current public sentiment differs from the values that the commanders seek to inculcate, and therefore the challenge of the high command becomes more difficult,” she notes.