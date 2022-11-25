Haaretz - back to home page
Two Men Shot Dead in Arab City in Central Israel

Both men, 26 and 23, were shot while sitting in their car next to the city's cemetery

Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia
An Israel Police car.
An Israel Police car.Credit: Moti Kimche
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia

Two men were shot dead Friday night in the Arab Israeli city of Tira in central Israel.

Both men, 26 and 23, were shot while sitting in their car next to the city's cemetery and evacuated by emergency services to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba where they were pronounced dead.

The police have opened a probe into the shooting.

Earlier this month, a 30-year-old man was shot dead in Taibeh. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting was carried out by several people and another person was slightly injured in the incident.

