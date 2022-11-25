News Flash to American-Jewish Friends: Israel Just Doesn't Care About You Anymore

Dear Rich, Aaron, Jerry, Jonathan, Josh, Laura, Risa, Joyce, You good? Really? Well, actually, we’re not.

As you must have agonizingly realized by now, Israel no longer cares about you. You served your purpose – as we did for you – and now Israel isn’t interested in you. In Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel, you’ve become obsolete. You’re like a Rolodex, a cassette recorder, a Kodak camera, a Blackberry phone. You’ve been replaced – at least according to half of all Israelis.

Happy Thanksgiving.

On this joyous holiday in which – since 1621 in Plymouth, Massachusetts – you thank God for the harvest, please also ask him to explain why Israel is ignoring and diminishing you. After all, you're supposedly his chosen people too, just as much as Israelis are. There’s a good chance God won’t know why.

God doesn’t think Reform or Conservative Jews are lesser Jews. God never thought “Who is a Jew?” and “Who is a rabbi?” were valid questions. God never took an interest in this business of “What’s kosher and who gets to decide?” More importantly, God never thought that the theological pact he made with Abraham in the Book of Genesis would become the political handbook of an Israeli governing coalition.

Frankly, my dears, Israel doesn’t give a damn. You’ve outlived your usefulness, you’ve exhausted the goodwill. Let’s be fair and honest: We've had quite a run together, but Israel just doesn’t care about you anymore.

A viable case can be made that this was an inevitable evolution between Jerusalem and New York. The two major outposts of the Jewish universe have done so well they were bound to grow apart and develop indigenously.

Israeli-Jewish society and culture and American-Jewish society and culture have evolved so differently that you can no longer cover it up with pro-Israel and fundraising platitudes. Forget the bumper stickers about how “we are one.” According to the new Israeli government, we aren't “one.”

Open gallery view A protest outside the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles last year. Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Well, the “opposite directions” argument is a valid explanation, but it's also too convenient and expedient. Reducing the relationship to “we serve in the army and you assimilate” is just as dumb as it sounds. And it perfectly reflects the pontificating shallowness of Israelis.

Despite the distinctive development of the Israeli-Jewish and American-Jewish societies, they should be far closer than the increasing estrangement of the last few years, which is now destined to grow considering Israel's political realities.

It’s not just the almost identical numbers: around 6 million Jews in the United States and 7 million in Israel. It's the proposition that since 70 C.E., when Jewish sovereignty ended and the 2,000-year Diaspora began, no Jewish communities have been as successful, prosperous and secure (relatively) as the Jewish communities of Israel and the United States.

My friends, for a long time you conveniently overlooked that you were fungible. You were told you were irreplaceable (you were). You actually bought into the “one people, one destiny” slogan (Israel never did). You believed that Israel needs you as both a political and a demographic strategic ally (it did).

You considered yourself the engine of U.S. support for Israel (you were). You were convinced that you creatively invented and diligently nurtured the “shared values” theme of U.S.-Israeli relations (Israel no longer shares your values). You wanted to be appreciated for your generous financial contributions to Israel for many decades (you are).

But, my friends, that’s all in the past. Sure, the building won't collapse overnight, but look in your children’s eyes, whether they're in college or in their 30s. Do they feel the same attachment?

With Netanyahu it was always transactional. So in the last decade or so he developed his own vile version of “replacement theory”: The majority of evangelical Christians will replace the vast majority of American Jews. Since it’s all about numbers, the evangelicals are the preferred ally.

This explains Netanyahu's historically irresponsible decision to politicize Israel as an issue in American politics. He knows that 75 percent of American Jews vote Democratic for both the presidency and Congress. His Israel doesn’t like this 75 percent. Decades of diplomatic, political and intellectual efforts to keep Israel a “bipartisan” issue have been casually flushed down the toilet of history.

By “bipartisan” it was never meant that the level of support for Israel should be equally Democratic and Republican. Rather, “Israel is a bipartisan issue” was about Israel being cautious never to insert itself into the political fray or let itself be used as the two parties battled it out.

When Netanyahu reversed course and aligned Israel with the right wing of the Republican Party, it was a clear message to most American Jews. He essentially said: I can do without you, I choose to ignore you. My political considerations with the ultra-Orthodox and my affinity with the far right greatly override your interests and concerns.

Open gallery view Young Israelis skew much more to the right than young Americans. Here two girls pose in front of a Likud election poster in the north last month. Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP

He made the question “Is Israel a unifying or a polarizing issue for American Jews?” a legitimate debate for no reason but crude political considerations. He will always grandstand and extol the virtues of American Jewry, our sisters and brothers, but he is coarsely inattentive to their concerns and aligns himself with Trumpists or evangelicals. He could have had both Americas but he chose one, the one without the majority of the Jews.

And let’s be honest about one other thing. For the last four or five decades you succumbed and found refuge in the comfort zone of “Israel right or wrong.” You only whispered your discontent while adhering to the noble idea of “whatever Israel's democratically elected government decides.”

Well, guess what? Israel's democratically elected government is dispensing with you. You’re shamefully too Democratic, too Reform Jewish, too liberal, too “progressive.” Netanyahu is an illiberal semi-authoritarian who believes he (and Donald Trump, Viktor Orbán, Vladimir Putin, Jair Bolsonaro and now even Ron DeSantis) are engaged in the same campaign against liberal democracy. You are his nemesis, not his fellow Jews.

Sure, the younger generation of American Jews is less emotionally attached and much less politically tolerant of the Israeli occupation, the ultra-Orthodox monopoly on conversions, the far-right/extreme-religious bloc telling you who can and can't pray at the Western Wall, and the Netanyahu cult's adulation for the Trump cult.

Your sentiments regarding Israel were developed incrementally. At first, Zionism and the struggle for a Jewish state weren't your concern. In fact, they were unwelcome interference in your efforts in the 1930s and '40s to assimilate into American society.

The panic before the 1967 Six-Day War turned into a honeymoon in relations, concurrent with the ascent of the Jews in America, both as a group and as individuals. The political power and effective lobbying did wonders for the U.S.-Israeli relationship.

But that era had a generational dimension to it: The stronger Israel became – and that’s a good thing – the more critical of its policies younger American Jews became. Some channeled this into proactive involvement, but most just gradually disengaged.

Now the confluence of a less-involved American Jewry and a hard-right Netanyahu coalition of anti-Democrats produces what has been inevitable for the last decade: total Israeli indifference to the issues important to American Jews.

If the Jewish people are likened to a corporation, the project called Israel would be the management board and American Jews would be the stockholders. Management can’t deride and ignore the stockholders, who in turn can't extend unwavering support and consider the top managers an infallible group of geniuses.

It's now up to you to decide whether you still care or divest emotionally (your children have done so already). If you leave it to Israel to decide, not much good will come of it.