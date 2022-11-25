Netanyahu's Return, Iran's Nuclear Ambitions Converge at a Critical Moment

While the international community is preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, Iran is taking advantage of the world’s wandering attention advance, slowly but persistently, its nuclear project.

On Tuesday, Tehran officially announced that it has started to enrich uranium to a level of 60 percent at its fortified underground facility at Fordo, in addition to enrichment already underway at Natanz. The announcement came one day after the IDF’s director of Military Intelligence, Aharon Haliva, warned that Iran “will soon toy with enriching uranium to 90 percent purity.”

That level, 90 percent, is what’s required to manufacture nuclear weapons. And Iran, according to all estimates, is a few weeks – and one decision – away from arriving at a sufficient quantity to manufacture one bomb. Afterward, as Haliva noted at an Institute for National Security Studies conference, it will only need about two years to adapt the bomb into a warhead on a ballistic missile. The intelligence chief, however, fears that the international community will wait with indifference for that development as well.

And, thus, another dramatic leap in the nuclear project unfolded – one that likely would not have occurred had former President Donald Trump not withdrawn from the nuclear agreement in 2018 – conveniently intersecting with the return of an Israeli politician who built his career on the Iranian threat. Mere moments before Netanyahu's ascendance, the Iranians are honing the degree of the danger they pose, while Western powers prefer to look the other way.

Haliva’s description of Iran's capabilities indeed lines up with the facts, while also somehow overlapping with the Israeli leaders' pessimism and alarmism. As Netanyahu prepares to step back into the Prime Minister’s Office, the security establishment can already smell his approach. If there was any doubt as to which way the wind is blowing, a stream of consciousness from the Netanyahu family’s crown prince clarified it.

Open gallery view In a 2012 speech to the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel shows an illustration as he describes his concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions. Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew

Yair Netanyahu fired off a not-so-subtle message to the outgoing IDF chief of staff and to his designated successor. Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi paid a farewell visit to the United States this week, and was awarded a special decoration by his American counterpart. Netanyahu Jr. made it clear in a tweet that “all these 'decorations' from the U.S. military to IDF officers look innocent … they're not."

The historical analogy is clear to all involved. The Netanyahus have still not forgotten how the heads of Israel's defense establishment, with U.S. support, collectively opposed striking Iran's nuclear sites between 2009 and 2012. These messages, voiced by the family's rightward signal, are supposed to make the generals fall in line, should this dilemma recur. It’s a safe bet that the identities of graduates of the Wexner Foundation's training programs for senior public servants will once again be closely monitored.

Notwithstanding comments by quasi-confidants such as former minister Tzachi Hanegbi, according to which Netanyahu is determined to wipe out the Iranian nuclear project on his watch, it’s probably too soon to panic. The United States is staunchly opposed to an Israeli attack on Iran, and the White House will be occupied, at least for the next two years, by a Democratic administration that has no intention of allowing Netanyahu to manage its foreign policy in the region.

There’s another small problem: At this stage, Israel does not have the offensive capabilities to deal with the threat on its own. Toward the end of Netanyahu's last tenure, the Israeli military option was neglected, and all hopes were pinned on maneuvers by the Trump administration that never materialized. In practice, the IDF was not sufficiently capable, and although it resumed its offensive preparations over a year ago, the road to full operational capability remains long and difficult.

There may be other factors at play in the military's gloomy forecasts. The General Staff smells the possibility of an approaching economic bonanza. Netanyahu is returning with maximum budgetary generosity toward his coalition partners – but that doesn't mean we shouldn't expect large sums for the apple of his eye: strengthening the IDF’s attack capabilities in countries faraway from Israel's borders. If the army wants it, it'll probably get it, and along with the need to upgrade its capabilities will come new jobs, command posts and equipment. If there is a chief of staff who would say no to that, they have yet to be born.

In the background, a different clock is ticking for the first time. The women's protest movement that began in Iran two months ago is refusing to die down. Most experts don't believe it poses an immediate threat to the regime’s survival, but it's clear that support has mounted across the Iranian public for the protesters' main demands: freedom from religious coercion, women’s rights, freedom of expression and rooting out corruption. Even though the regime’s thugs have already killed at least 400 of its citizens who took part in the demonstrations and jailed and tortured thousands more, it’s clear that the leadership has yet to deploy its full force to suppress the protests.

Open gallery view Iranian soccer fans hold up signs reading Woman Life Freedom and Freedom For Iran, prior to the World Cup soccer match between England and Iran in Doha, Qatar, Monday. Credit: Alessandra Tarantino /AP

Is there a faint hope that the regime will implode, and in the best-case scenario, take the looming nuclear threat with it? Western countries, who have been wishing for such a change, also face a hurdle: Iranian society is extremely sensitive to attempts at foreign intervention. Pushing too hard on the gas pedal could incite a backlash that would increase support for the regime for the first time in years.

Despite this, the protesters are speaking out about the external assistance they need, such as an alternative internet infrastructure like the one Elon Musk provided to the Ukrainians at the start of the Russian offensive. The United States hasn’t acceded for now. There’s also no certainty that what worked technologically in Ukraine will work for the Iranian protest movement.

The most significant evidence of how deep the Iranian regime's troubles run played out this week on the world's top stage: the World Cup. Ahead of their game against England, the players of the Iranian national soccer team declined to sing their country’s national anthem, and their captain expressed full support for the civil protests. Still, the West cannot get too optimistic. The headline of a 2003 Haaretz interview with then-Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon is a good reminder of this: "Conditions ripe for a revolution in Iran."

Israel's political context is also important. Reports about assignments of ministerial portfolios in the Netanyahu government – and most notably the appointment of Likud's Yariv Levin as justice minister – are signaling the agenda of the incoming prime minister: First a judicial revolution, the rest comes later.

But in the event of a kind of pincer movement of security crises – ongoing deterioration in the Palestinian territories, while Iran strides toward the nuclear threshold – Netanyahu might be handed an excuse to reshuffle his government. The potential partner, as it was in the past, will be Benny Gantz, the current defense minister, who will once again be called upon to sacrifice himself for the sake of the homeland. Gantz is declaring at every opportunity that he’s headed for the opposition and that there’s no chance he’ll fall into this trap again. We’ll have to wait and see.