Likud and Otzma Yehudit Sign Agreement Giving Ben-Gvir Public Security Ministry

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and far-right Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben-Gvir signed a coalition agreement on Friday giving Ben-Gvir the Public Security Ministry with extended powers.

This is the first deal Netanyahu has signed with another party as part of the coalition negotiations following this month's elections which saw his bloc winning the majority of votes. Likud will next need to reach agreements with Bezalel Smotrich's far-right party Religious Zionism, and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism.

As part of the agreement, Otzma Yehudit will receive three ministerial positions: The Public Security Minister who will now go by the title the National Security Minister, Negev and the Galilee Minister, and the Heritage Minister.

The Public Security Ministry will be expanded as part of the deal, to include several enforcement authorities that were previously dispersed between different governmental offices. Among these is the Border Police in the West Bank, which until now was under the authority of the IDF's Central Command.

A law enforcement source expressed concern about the move, saying that it effectively "turns the Border Police into Ben-Gvir's personal police in the territories." A senior Otzma Yehudit official dismissed this assessment, saying that the purpose of the deal was to "bring order to all of the [governmental] bodies."

The Negev and Galilee Development Ministry will also be expanded, and responsibility for regulating outposts in the West Bank will be transferred to it.

"We took an important step tonight to establish a full right-wing government," Ben-Gvir said after the signing. "I am happy that the agreement allows Otzma Yehudit to realize our election promises - for the security and strengthening of the Negev, the Galilee and the periphery," he added.

Ben-Gvir went on to call on all right-wing parties to work together to form a "fully right wing government as a soon as possible."

Likud MK and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin said: "I welcome the signing of the agreement with Otzma Yehudit, which is the first agreement on the way to establishing a stable right-wing government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu that will lead the State of Israel for years to come."