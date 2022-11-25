'Expel the Arabs': Cars Torched in Arab Towns Near Jerusalem

Police are investigating several acts of vandalism against Arab property committed on Friday night in towns near Jerusalem and say they believe the crimes were racially-motivated.

No one was injured but some cars were torched. In Abu Gosh and Ein Naquqba, racist slogans like "Expel the Arabs" and "Am Yisrael Chai" alongside Star of David symbols were sprayed nearby.

The vandalism came a few days after the twin terror attack in Jerusalem, on Wednesday, which left one Israeli dead and 22 injured. In 2013 28 cars were torched in Abu Gosh after being sprayed with "Arabs get out". At the time, then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Shimon Peres strongly condemned the attacks. The town has not witnessed any similar incidents until Friday night's actions.