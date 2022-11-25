Haaretz - back to home page
'Expel the Arabs': Cars Torched in Arab Towns Near Jerusalem

Cars belonging to Arabs were set ablaze in Abu Gosh and Ein Naqquba, near Jerusalem and Star of David symbols with "Expel the Arabs" slogans were sprayed nearby.

Yael Freidson
Yael Freidson
Torched cars near Jerusalem on Friday night
Torched cars near Jerusalem on Friday nightCredit: Israel Fire and Rescue Services in Jerusalem
Yael Freidson
Yael Freidson

Police are investigating several acts of vandalism against Arab property committed on Friday night in towns near Jerusalem and say they believe the crimes were racially-motivated.

No one was injured but some cars were torched. In Abu Gosh and Ein Naquqba, racist slogans like "Expel the Arabs" and "Am Yisrael Chai" alongside Star of David symbols were sprayed nearby.

The vandalism came a few days after the twin terror attack in Jerusalem, on Wednesday, which left one Israeli dead and 22 injured. In 2013 28 cars were torched in Abu Gosh after being sprayed with "Arabs get out". At the time, then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Shimon Peres strongly condemned the attacks. The town has not witnessed any similar incidents until Friday night's actions.

