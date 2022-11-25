Bad Blood: Netanyahu, Smotrich, Ben-Gvir All Spin Terror for Gains

The echoes of the explosions of the coordinated attacks in Jerusalem were still ringing, and the area had not yet been cleaned of the blood and broken glass. Politicians, seeing the promised land of power before their eyes, pounced on the opportunity they were given. Otzma Yehudit urged Likud members to stop with this “nonsense” of negotiating over forming a coalition (meaning: yield to all their demands). Religious Zionism repeated their demand that Benjamin Netanyahu convene the heads of all the relevant parties in a closed room and wrap things up. Needless to say, for the sake of security.

Netanyahu, in the name of “senior Likud officials,” published a similar call, taking the opposite tack. “Now is the time to put aside personal ambitions and unite, forming a national government that will restore security.” Before the sun had set, with every one of the adversaries discovering that the adversary on the other side had not bought into the selling job sent their way, the sanctimonious exhortations made in the hallowed name of hallowed security turned into acrimonious exchanges between Bezalel Smotrich and those anonymous senior officials in the dominant party. Not that we had noticed any values belonging to these people, other than cynicism and a lust for power, but the return to normalcy was too rapid. It was disgusting.

When will a government be formed, I asked one of the people conducting these negotiations who wished to remain anonymous. “A cautious estimate would be two weeks,” he replied. He explained that a Knesset speaker needed to be replaced and that coalition agreements needed to be signed with all the relevant parties. “Then we need to choose a chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and launch a legislation blitz so that we can pass the ‘permissibility’ law in four readings.” (This is a bill tabled by Shas MK Moshe Arbel that paves Arye Dery’s way into the cabinet.)

I looked at the calendar and saw that the reasonable timetable mentioned by the Likud official brings us to December 10, the end of the 28 days given to the Prime Minister-designate for forming his government. This would be 40 days after the election.

When one remembers the announcements issued by Netanyahu’s bureau earlier this month, indicating his intention to present his government soon after the swearing-in of the Knesset, it’s hard not to wonder about the meaning of this arrogance and complacency, and mainly about the naïvete, which is not one of his traits. He thought he was dealing with impatient novices who would fall at his feet in gratitude if only he invited them to serve in his government. He quickly found out that they had wishes and aspirations and principles. When the Likud’s wishes encounter the Judeo-messianic megalomania of Smotrich, the road to the Prime Minister’s Office lengthens, along with a growing recognition that this term will not be a picnic. It will be a bitter partnership.

The negotiations between them are riveting. After the split into Smotrich’s and Ben-Gvir’s factions (with seven and six Knesset seats, respectively), the latter submitted his demands. They sound more like a continuation of his election campaign by other means than a practical negotiation (a further $6 billion shekels ($1.75 billion) for the police, for example).

Meanwhile, Likud officials continue to assail Smotrich over his ambitions. They try to depict him as a problematic kid on a four-year field trip now setting out with the most ultra-nationalist, reactionary class we’ve ever known. And how does the assailed person respond? He produces a 28-page, densely-written document going into the minutest details, with precise demands in every area that’s important to him.

Clearly, a lot of investigative and preparatory work went into it, with the participation of the party’s chairman, his people, and apparently external advisers who are well-acquainted with the system, including the Civil Administration in the West Bank and the appointment of religious judges (dayanim) to rabbinical courts. Likud officials read the document and were saddened. They were dealing with a fellow who’s thorough, along with his other qualities.

A further expression of the difficulties facing the next prime minister was provided by Ben-Gvir, the intended public security minister. (It appears that it’s sufficient to repeat these words enough times until they start tasting like lemonade, instead of bleach). As is his wont, Ben-Gvir made his way, sweating and breathless, to the location of Wednesday’s deadly attack at the entrance to Jerusalem. This time he was a preferred guest, who even got a briefing from Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai.

Ben-Gvir then stood in front of the media and released his stream of tiresome slogans: “We need to exact a price from terror!” “We need to impose curfews and go from house to house and look for guns” (while the IDF conducts nightly raids and arrests, confiscating arms and ammunition). “We need to return to targeted assassinations” (they returned a while ago, check it on Google). “We need to shut off prisons, with no one entering or leaving” (and we thought they were closed by their very nature). “We need to stop the prisoners’ parties, they’re making fun of us.”

The last of these statements should have made Netanyahu swallow hard. Worsening the conditions of security prisoners as collective punishment following terror attacks was never a policy pursued by Israel. The utility of such a move would be negligible; it would only have the emotional effect of assuaging the rage of inflamed masses, the Ben-Gvirs demanding vengeance. The costs of such a move could be astronomical, with a conflagration in the West Bank and Gaza and an escalation to a military campaign. Maybe this is what the honorable minister wants.

During the coalition negotiations, Ben-Gvir demanded to be appointed as police commissioner with extended responsibilities, through a change in legislation. Netanyahu agreed. The person replacing the responsible, judicious Omer Bar-Lev could become, with the acceptance of his demands, the strongest public security minister ever to serve in Israel’s governments. Him, of all people. What’s worrisome is the fact that even though he knows that within two to three weeks he will occupy the minister’s seat, no moderation was noticeable in his wild, dangerous rhetoric. The election is behind us. You don’t have to convince the electorate that you’re a tough guy. Yet he isn’t changing.

With a megalomaniac demanding that in addition to his role as finance minister he be given the job of running the lives of West Bank Palestinians (through the Civil Administration which will come under his purview), and a proven pyromaniac who seems set on upsetting the delicate fabric of life within the Green Line, Netanyahu may yet pine for his days in the opposition.

And here’s the forecast

Yair Lapid gives this government “less than two years.” Zeev Elkin is less optimistic. He has a thesis he voices to his colleagues, the cabinet members packing their things. “This government is homogenous. It can’t be challenged through ideology, like our diverse and multifaceted government was,” he told his interlocutors.

“They are 64, we’re 56. Our side includes two Arab parties, each with five members who will always be willing to cooperate with the coalition. All the tricks of a left vs. right struggle, nighttime filibusters at the Knesset, all kinds of delay tactics, won’t help this time. This government will hold out for two or three years, at least. We won’t be the ones to topple it, it will implode,” he said.

How? Asked his listeners. You yourself said it was the epitome of homogeneity.

“Each partner there has a loyal and rigid base which expects them to maintain the government till the end of its term,” he explained. “Except one of them – Itamar Ben-Gvir. In effect, his base is equal to two and a half, maybe three Knesset seats. The others who voted for him this time are mostly from the Likud milieu he convinced that he’d restore order and governance, showing the Arabs who’s the boss around here.”