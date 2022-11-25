Haaretz - back to home page
Activists Attacked by Israeli Soldiers in West Bank: 'Ben-Gvir Is Going to Bring Order'

A soldier was filmed tackling an activist to the ground before punching him in the face. The man who was attacked was detained by the IDF along with two women

הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf
A soldier from the Givati brigade attacking a left-wing activist in Hebron, on Friday.
A soldier from the Givati brigade attacking a left-wing activist in Hebron, on Friday.Credit: Breaking The Silence
An IDF solider was filmed attacking a left-wing activist in the West Bank city of Hebron on Friday, as another soldier was shown telling one of the activists that "Ben-Gvir is going to bring order, you've had it," in reference to the Kahanist lawmaker who today was named as National Security Minister in the upcoming government.

The soldier was filmed tackling the activist from behind, before punching him in the face while he was on the ground.

Following the incident, the IDF reportedly detained three activists — two women and the man who was attacked by the soldier.

