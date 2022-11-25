16-year-old Suspect Indicted in Murder of Minor in Northern Israeli Arab City

A 16 year-old from northern Israel was indicted Friday morning in last month's murder of 14-year-old Walid Shahab.

Shahab was killed after being shot near outside a pizzeria in the Arab-Israeli city of Jisr al-Zarqa. Most details of the indictment remain under gag order.

Open gallery view Walid Shahab. Credit: Courtesy of the family

A security camera in the area showed the shooter opening fire at the pizzeria and then fleeing, his face visible in the footage.

Walid and his brother had left to go buy pizza for the family, his mother said. "I was waiting for them in the car and suddenly heard shots." She then saw Walid covered in blood around his chest. "He told me, 'Mom, something has hurt me,' and then he collapsed."

Shahab was taken to Hillel Yaffeh Medical Center in nearby Hadera, where he was pronounced dead three days later.

Police believe that the shooting is part of a wider family feud in the city, from which several incidents had stemmed in the past.

According to a count by Haaretz, at least 88 people have been killed by violence in Israel's Arab community since the beginning of the year, ten of them women. Last year, 104 people were murdered within the same period.