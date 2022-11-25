When Nazi Ships Sailed to Greece's Leros Island to Deport a Single Jew

For a month I was occupied with an attempt to decipher the meaning of numbers. I was interested in the numbers 1,600, 90, 1. Those are the numbers of Jews on four particular Greek islands who were arrested and deported over the course of a few days in July 1944. They were taken on a journey that began at sea, with a convoy of four freighters that were leased on behalf of the SS, which made three pickups along the way. I am especially interested in the disappearance of the Jewish community of the small and far-flung isle of Leros, which numbered one person, named Daniel Rahamim. It is precisely this person, whose path needs to be traced, on whom I wish to focus. To that end I retreat into the past in order to reconstruct a series of events. To rescue from the recesses of oblivion an as-yet-untold story.