Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Shot and Seriously Wounded Near Ramallah; Criminal Background Presumed

Citizens who were at the scene say police suspected at first that the shooter had mistakenly thought that the victim was a terrorist

Hagar Shezaf
Josh Breiner
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The scene of the shooting attack in the West Bank, today.
The scene of the shooting attack in the West Bank, today.Credit: MDA
Hagar Shezaf
Josh Breiner

An Israeli was shot on Thursday evening at a bus stop near the Kochav Yaakov intersection near the West Bank city of Ramallah, and was seriously wounded.

The suspected shooter, an Israeli who is a resident of a settlement, was arrested. According to the police, the background to the shooting was an argument between the two.

Following reports from citizens who were at the scene, at first the police suspected that the shooter had mistakenly thought that the victim was a terrorist.

The identity of the wounded has not yet been determined. He received treatment on site by IDF forces and was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where he was sedated and ventilated.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism