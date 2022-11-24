Israeli Shot and Seriously Wounded Near Ramallah; Criminal Background Presumed

An Israeli was shot on Thursday evening at a bus stop near the Kochav Yaakov intersection near the West Bank city of Ramallah, and was seriously wounded.

The suspected shooter, an Israeli who is a resident of a settlement, was arrested. According to the police, the background to the shooting was an argument between the two.

Following reports from citizens who were at the scene, at first the police suspected that the shooter had mistakenly thought that the victim was a terrorist.

The identity of the wounded has not yet been determined. He received treatment on site by IDF forces and was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where he was sedated and ventilated.