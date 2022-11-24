Why Israel's ultra-Orthodox Politicians Are Terrified of Iranian Women

I’ve been following how the ultra-Orthodox media reports inconvenient facts for the past 24 years, like when I read in the “Lithuanian” (non-Hasidic) daily Yated Ne’eman that U.S. President Bill Clinton could lose his job “for lying.” That was it.

The challenges of reporting on Israel and the world when you are prohibited from mentioning anything of even the slightest sexual nature – which extends to no photographs of women of any age, while women’s names are reduced to initials in some of the more stringent newspapers – often means depriving your readers of the most basic details.

Take the recent wave of protests against the Islamic regime in Iran, being led by brave women removing the mandatory hijab. If you were following events just through the Haredi papers and websites, you would know there are protests – but you’d have no idea who’s in the streets or what they’re protesting about.

For the sake of the Iranian people, I hope, of course, that the protests eventually bring down the theocracy. But I can’t help wondering how that news would be greeted by Israel’s new government.

Just try to imagine the Sunday morning cabinet meeting in Jerusalem following the weekend in which thousands of bare-headed Iranian women have taken control in Tehran, beating back the humiliated Basij paramilitaries. Benjamin Netanyahu would be jubilant at the downfall of his mortal enemy, of course. And then the reporters would direct their questions to his deputy, Arye Dery, and the other ministers of Shas and United Torah Judaism – who won’t allow women, no matter how they’re covered, to serve as representatives of their parties in local or national elections.

Much of the discussion and analysis of the changes underway within the Haredi community focus on the participation (or lack thereof) of ultra-Orthodox men in the workforce, and whether the community can sustain so many of them in a life of Torah scholarship. There’s also the matter of the power and erosion of the rabbis’ authority, and whether ultra-Orthodox voters will remain loyal to the Haredi parties.

Much less attention is paid to the potential impact of Haredi women and the fact that, like in Iran, the most fundamental changes in that closed community will come from them. The ultra-Orthodox rabbis and politicians certainly understand that.

In this period of coalition negotiations, it’s hard to work out which of the many demands being presented by the prospective partners have any real chance of being implemented anytime soon. Not all the demands will make it into the eventual coalition agreement – and even if they are there, it doesn’t mean the new government will have the time or political willpower to actually put them into effect.

The ones that are least likely to happen are those that need the most serious legislation. That is why, while I don’t doubt the will of this new far-right coalition to gut the judicial system, ruin any prospect of any kind of territorial compromise with the Palestinians or change the Law of Return so that only those deemed Jewish enough by the ultra-Orthodox Chief Rabbinate can become Israeli citizens, I’m far from certain they will be able to do so.

Open gallery view The entrance of the Iranian Embassy in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia is covered in red paint and palm, during a rally organised by Iranian expats, last week. Credit: ETIENNE TORBEY - AFP

One of the demands that has a strong chance of being implemented, however, is gender segregation being allowed at publicly funded events and in social services – simply because there is no law expressly forbidding this. The current legal barrier is a government policy from 2014 that instructs the Justice Ministry to “prohibit any government authority to directly or indirectly segregate men and women in a way that seriously and disproportionately harms basic constitutional rights of human dignity and equality.”

Government guidelines can be changed without the need for a new law being passed in the Knesset, especially as the current policy already exempts schools and synagogues, as well as swimming pools and beaches that serve religious groups. Extending these exemptions and segregating men and women at, for example, concerts or in government offices and on public transport serving Orthodox areas would be relatively simple. It could be justified as simply providing services that an already gender-segregated community deserves anyway.

This, of course, isn’t how those opposing the demand have chosen to portray it. Outgoing prime minister and soon-to-be opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to the news by accusing the religious politicians of “trying to place women behind barriers and legalize separating men from women.” Lapid ended his statement with: “This isn’t Iran.”

He isn’t the only person inspired by the brave Iranian women, but he’s broadcasting an unrealistic fear. There may come the day when a radical Jewish-fundamentalist regime tries to enforce modesty laws on every street in Israel. But that isn’t what the Haredi parties are trying to do now. They know they are still a minority and, despite their main partner Likud being far more religious and conservative than it has ever been in the 98-year history of Revisionist Zionism, it will never go along with enforcing gender segregation on the broader public sphere.

This is about increasing the enforcement within their own communities.

One by-product of nearly half of Haredi men studying Torah as a full-time pursuit – whether by personal choice or communal pressure – is that the status of Haredi women has changed. As well as raising a large family, they are the main breadwinners in half of all Haredi families as well.

Open gallery view Haredi men and women lining up to vote earlier this month in Jerusalem. Ultra-Orthodox women are often better educated than their husbands and are the main breadwinner these days. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Also, as a result of an increasing number of boys studying in institutions where they barely learn any subjects other than Torah and Talmud, the overwhelming majority of young Haredi women today are much better educated than their husbands.

They are, of course, told upon graduation that their ultimate purpose in life is to support the study of their mates and sons. But the reality is that many of them understand English and math, and can use a computer to a level the men cannot even grasp. Under the surface, this is starting to affect their life aspirations.

As more Haredi families, and increasingly the entire “learners society,” rely on the community’s women, the ultra-Orthodox patriarchy has an urgent need to put them in their place. (And yes, this is a patriarchy in the fullest sense of the word, where the leadership is exclusively all-male.)

Since Haredi life is mostly funded by the Israeli taxpayer, and will be even more so under this new government, the rabbis and politicians have to ensure men and women are separated also when receiving publicly funded services, lest anyone get any ideas beyond their ordained station.

The new coalition partners’ demand for gender segregation needs to be seen for what it is. This isn’t about transforming Israel into Iran, but trying to keep Haredi women from acting like their sisters in Tehran.