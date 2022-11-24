Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Three Palestinians Kidnapped, Beaten in Druze Town in Northern Israel

Police are investigating whether the incident is related to the kidnapping of a Druze teen's body from a Jenin hospital earlier this week

Adi Hashmonai
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The northern village of Yarka, in May.
The northern village of Yarka, in May.Credit: Gil Eliahu
Adi Hashmonai

Israeli police are investigating a suspected kidnapping on Thursday night of three Palestinians from Hebron in the Druze town of Yarka in northern Israel.

The three Palestinians called the police to report that they were forced into a car in the Druze town by a group of men who fired shots into the air.

The victims of the suspected attack are 17, 19 and 28-years-old are hospitalized in the northern city of Nahariya.

The police have not yet arrested anybody in connection to the incident, but are investigating whether it was linked to the abduction of the body of Tiran Ferro, the 18-year-old Druze high-school student from Daliat al-Carmel who was injured in a car crash in the West Bank and whose body was abducted by gunmen to Jenin.

The body was later returned to the Ferro family.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism