Three Palestinians Kidnapped, Beaten in Druze Town in Northern Israel

Israeli police are investigating a suspected kidnapping on Thursday night of three Palestinians from Hebron in the Druze town of Yarka in northern Israel.

The three Palestinians called the police to report that they were forced into a car in the Druze town by a group of men who fired shots into the air.

The victims of the suspected attack are 17, 19 and 28-years-old are hospitalized in the northern city of Nahariya.

The police have not yet arrested anybody in connection to the incident, but are investigating whether it was linked to the abduction of the body of Tiran Ferro, the 18-year-old Druze high-school student from Daliat al-Carmel who was injured in a car crash in the West Bank and whose body was abducted by gunmen to Jenin.

The body was later returned to the Ferro family.