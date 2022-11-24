This Civil Society Leader Is Ready to Take the Battle for Israeli Democracy to the Streets

The true enemy of the State of Israel has just been marked. And it turns out it’s not Iran, Hamas or Hezbollah.

According to a key player in the next Netanyahu government, the Israeli human rights organizations that regularly call out and document abuse and injustice now represent the country’s biggest “existential threat.”

Speaking at a conference this week, Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich said it was time for the government to seize the funds of these organizations and take legal action against them.

For Smotrich and his far-right, Jewish supremacist allies, there is probably no institution that better represents this “enemy” than the U.S.-headquartered New Israel Fund – the leading funder of human rights and civil society organizations in the country.

Mickey Gitzin, director of its local branch, has been preparing himself for this declaration of war since the election results came in earlier this month. He didn’t realize it would come so soon, though.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the human rights organizations we fund are seen as a key threat to the big messianic project of this new government,” Gitzin says. “And for good reason. All you have to do is look at what happened this past Shabbat in Hebron. If it weren’t for the human rights activists we have on the ground documenting the settler attacks on local Palestinians, nobody would’ve known what had happened.”

Violence erupted in the West Bank city when tens of thousands of religious Jews were spending the weekend there to mark the Torah portion Chayei Sarah from the Book of Genesis (which recounts the purchase of the Cave of Machpelah as the burial ground for the biblical patriarchs).

Open gallery view Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich speaking in the Knesset earlier this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“The human rights organizations in this country might not be very powerful, but they’re out there,” says Gitzin. “In fact, they’re the only ones out there.”

Like many Israelis who did not vote for the religious-right bloc, the New Israel Fund director felt a mixture of shock and despair watching the election results on November 1. But unlike many of his peers, he says he was able to snap out of it after a few days and now, strange as it may sound, is feeling relatively upbeat.

“The number of phone calls I’ve received from people I haven’t spoken to since the army, some of them very big names in Israeli high-tech, all asking what they can do and saying they’ll only be able to continue living here if they can act – it’s a sign to me that there’s a lot of energy out there,” he says. “We can’t just sit and sulk. We need to get out and fight, and I’m convinced there are enough people who want to fight.”

There has never been a more opportune moment for mobilizing the masses and building a large resistance movement to fight those bent on destroying Israel’s democracy, he says.

“Until now, a key obstacle was the never-ending election rounds,” he says. “But it looks like we finally have a government that’s going to be in power for a while, and that will provide us with time. Big movements aren’t built overnight – they require time. And as I see it, our fund will be the engine of this new movement.”

Half of Israel’s citizens could find a place in this new movement, he believes. Although “center-left” might be the best way to describe them, Gitzin prefers another definition. “This is a movement that would draw people from a very wide spectrum – the liberal right, on one end, to the Arab community on the other,” he says. “To be sure, they don’t share all the same values, but there’s enough common cause on which to build a movement.”

New forms of protest

A U.S.-based nonprofit established in 1979, the New Israel Fund defines its mission as “to advance liberal democracy, including freedom of speech and minority rights, and to fight the inequality, injustice and extremism that diminish Israel.” In addition to philanthropy, the organization also engages – through its action arm Shatil – in mobilizing and empowering activists who can affect social change. Among its grantees are civil rights, human rights and anti-occupation groups, as well as organizations that promote shared Jewish-Arab society, social justice, religious freedom and Jewish pluralism.

Some of its biggest victories over the years have come through the courts. But this benchmark for success is about to change, says Gitzin, because if the new government follows through with plans to pass an override clause, the judicial system will be stripped of much of its power.

“The number of cases we win in court is going to become a lot less relevant than the number of people we succeed in mobilizing for this new resistance movement,” he says.

Open gallery view Israeli left-wing groups protesting President Isaac Herzog's visit to the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron last year. Credit: HAZEM BADER / AFP

Asked if he foresees major acts of civil disobedience in Israel, he notes that while there haven’t been many examples in the past because Israelis on the center-left, including the Arab community, tend to be very obedient, “people will start feeling less obliged to the notions of serving their country and of solidarity. You’ll begin to see people moving their businesses abroad, and probably more and more parents discouraging their children from serving in combat units,” he predicts. “These Israelis who will check out are the very same Israelis who play an intrinsic role in the success of this country.”

What Gitzin doesn’t see, though, is the worst threats from Smotrich and his allies coming to fruition. “What I see happening – and this is a pretty well-known tactic in other countries where the far right rules – is that they’ll never be able to make good on all their campaign promises, so what they’re going to start doing is blaming us. I don’t think they’ll necessarily close us down, but they’re going to try to tax us or place limitations on us – whatever they can to make it difficult for us to operate.”

If the resistance movement is to succeed, says Gitzin, it will have to span way beyond the relatively small human rights organizations the New Israel Fund supports.

“We’re already out there, but we can’t wage this war on our own,” he says. “We need business leaders to join the fight, civil servants, the courts and Jews around the world who share our progressive values. Whoever doesn’t join us needs to understand that they will be complicit in the eradication of Israeli democracy.”