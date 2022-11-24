Police Arrest Motorcyclist Who Stabbed a Man to Death in Central Israel

Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to the murder of an Israeli man who was stabbed to death on Wednesday night in the central city of Holon. Two other suspects were arrested on suspicion of helping the main suspect, who a criminal history.

The suspect is a 22-year-old Holon resident. Three years ago he was accused of blackmail. Despite the fact that he did not have a criminal record at the time, a report issued in the case stated that "in stressful situations he may act aggressively." The suspect was later convicted in a plea deal and was sentenced to six months of community service and five months of probation.

Footage from the fatal incident on Thursday shows a motorcyclist wearing a helmet and stabbing 52-year-old Yuri Volkov in a crosswalk, which at first proved difficult for police to identify a person of interest. Volkov was with his wife at the time of the stabbing.

The suspect's motorcycle at the scene where he was arrested in Holon on Thursday. Credit: Police Spokesperson

An initial investigation into the incident reported that the motorcyclist and the couple were in an argument after the former drove close to them across the crosswalk at a red light. Volkov's wife, Lena, who witnessed the stabbing, said that the motorcyclist spoke "half Hebrew and half Arabic." The police do not think there is a nationalistic motive behind the stabbing.

Lena Volkov (left), who witnessed her husband's stabbing on Wednesday night.

Volkov lived in Bat Yam and worked as a medical orderly at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. He was on his way to work after viewing an apartment in Holon with his wife.