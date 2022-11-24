The director of Shaare Zedek Hospital, Ofer Marin, said that the life of the critically injured person from Wednesday's terror attack in Jerusalem is in immediate danger, and that there is a slim chance of saving him.

In a radio interview, Marin said that the wounded man, about 50 years old, suffers from severe head injuries, similar to those that resulted in the death of the 16-year-old terror attack victim.

The other two seriously injured individuals have regained consciousness and are in stable condition.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old yeshiva student, Aryeh Shechopek, was killed and 22 people were wounded on in two separate explosions near a bus stop in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Following the attack, Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that the kind of attack that took place in Jerusalem has not been seen for years, and police began a nationwide manhunt for those responsible for the explosions.

Head of the police operations division, Sigal Bar Zvi, added that the explosive charges were very powerful and of "high quality." She said that the devices were placed in a bush behind the bus station.

Police believe that the first charge was intended to be detonated during rush hour in Jerusalem, and that the second charge was planned to explode at the moment when a bus arrives at the stop.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the charges were likely placed at night, a few hours before the attack, and were detonated remotely using a mobile phone. A gas cylinder was attached to the second explosive charge.

A senior security official said yesterday that the nature of the attack "indicates serious and significant infrastructure...which included intelligence, obtaining explosives, preparing them and placing them on the scene." So far no one has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attack.