Air Force Academy Member Injured in South Israel Hit-and-run, Police Investigating Motive

The driver, from the Druze city of Rahat, drove on the sidewalk and continued driving for dozens of meters until coming to a stop

Nati Yefet
Yaniv Kubovich
A police car in Be'er Sheva.
A police car in Be'er Sheva.Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz
Nati Yefet
Yaniv Kubovich

A student of the Israeli Air Force Technological College was moderately injured on Thursday morning when he was hit by a vehicle that drove on the sidewalk in the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva, police reported.

The driver went off the road and onto the sidewalk where he hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was thrown over the car as a result of the impact. The vehicle continued driving for several dozens of meters before coming to a stop.

Police reported that they arrested the driver, a resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat, and also evacuated him for medical treatment.

The air force academy student was wearing a uniform when he was hit by the car. Currently, various directions of investigation are being examined by the police.

The hit-and-run comes on at a time of heightened tension after Wednesday's bombing terror attack in Jerusalem where one person was killed and 22 were injured at a bus stop. Police believe that the first charge was intended to be detonated during rush hour in Jerusalem, and that the second charge was planned to explode at the moment when a bus arrives at the stop.

This is a developing story.

