Israel to Deport Autistic Filipino Girl After Rejecting Her Residency Request

The Israeli Population and Immigration Authority rejected on Thursday a residency permit request on humanitarian grounds of a 16-year-old autistic Filipino girl who was abandoned by her family, and ordered her to leave the country within 30 days.

Members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Humanitarian Affairs, which includes representatives of the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry, concluded that the request "did not reflect any special humanitarian needs that would warrant the award of such status."

The young girl, Michelle (false name), left the Philippines when she was a child, and according to the aid organization that accompanies her, she does not remember the language.

The Director of the Population Authority, Tomer Moskowitz, accepted the committee's recommendation based on an inspection by the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry that found a suitable place for Michelle to stay in the Philippines.

He defined the treatment there as "proper and appropriate." Moskowitz wrote in his decision: "There is no doubt that her case is not simple at all. The applicant suffered severe abuse in her childhood, she was abandoned by her parents and suffered violence and neglect." Moskowitz added that "the granting of residency status in Israel is no small thing … Who knows, she may even be able to renew her ties with her parents if the care providers there will be able to act for this purpose".

Open gallery view Tomer Moskowitz Credit: Hadas Parush

The Inter-Ministerial Committee for Humanitarian Affairs consists of representatives of the Social Affairs and Social Services, health, foreign affairs and justice ministries. According to an official involved in the proceedings, everyone's position was against the granting of status to the girl, despite the position presented by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen prior to its convening. Representatives of their ministries had also opposed claiming that there are suitable solution for the girls in the Philippines.

In August, Lapid and Cohen approached Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked with a request that she would consider approving the needed status, and she replied that she would consider it. In closed conversations Cohen expressed his opposition to the girl's deportation. "If I'll have to go to the committee myself – I'll do so," he proclaimed.

The director of the legal department at Akim (the national organization for people with intellectual disabilities and their families), Irit Gazit, who represents Michelle on behalf of the organization, intends to file an appeal against the decision.

The girl's designated accommodations in the Philippines, Gazit explained, "is a boarding school surrounded by a wall where 600 adults and minors with disabilities stay, and where Michelle will be exposed to further trauma, beyond that she has already experienced in the past."

Gazit added that the decision is "a severe violation of the fundamental rights of a minor with a disability, as well as a blatant violation of Israel's commitment to international treaties." Gazit has sent the committee quotes given to her by welfare organizations in the Philippines, according to which minors with disabilities living in improper conditions suffer in from sexual exploitation, bullying and difficulties in education and employment.

Open gallery view A Filipino girl demonstrates opposite the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

Michelle has suffered much even before she turned one-year-old. Her mother abandoned her in the Philippines, and she grew up with relatives. According to her testimony, she was then abused by them. When she was ten-years-old, she was sent to her father who lived in Israel with his partner and was granted the status of a temporary resident. Yet she did not have a happy life in Israel either. According to her, most days she was locked all alone in a dark room.

About three years ago Michelle was found wandering the streets of Tel Aviv without any supervision. This was when she began being monitored and checked-on by welfare representatives.

At first, it was thought that she suffered from intellectual and developmental disability, but later she was diagnosed on the autistic spectrum. It was even believed that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the violence she experienced. As a result, Michelle was removed from her home and transferred one of Akim association's houses.

In the meantime, the Population and Immigration Authority revoked her father's status. He was deported from the country and had no contact with his daughter since.

"For a moment we didn't think that the state would act so coldly and cruelly and actually deport her to an unknown future," Tiranit Jano, the director of Akim's houses in Tel Aviv told Haaretz.

"[It's] a terrible human injustice," She said on the decision and added: "We saw her growing up and making such significant progress in all areas. She integrated in school and the community and became a true Israeli girl. Now this amazing process is about to be brutally cut off."

Outgoing Prime Minister Lapid's office responded to the ruling on Thursday night by saying : "Following Prime Minister Lapid's request, the issue was thoroughly investigated and we will ask for an additional hearing. The prime minister has said that every effort should be taken to ensure the girl remains in Israel and receives the appropriate professional and emotional support."