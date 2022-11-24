'Iranian Hackers' Breach Major Israeli Security Agency
Hackers who identified as Iranians posted footage of the Jerusalem terror attack after gaining access to the security cameras
A frame of the video posted by Iranians.
Hackers who identified as Iranians breached on Thursday night security cameras installed in Jerusalem by a large security agency. The cameras documented the terror attack that occurred on Wednesday at a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem.
