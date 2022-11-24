Haaretz - back to home page
'Iranian Hackers' Breach Major Israeli Security Agency

Hackers who identified as Iranians posted footage of the Jerusalem terror attack after gaining access to the security cameras

Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich
A frame of the video posted by Iranians.
Hackers who identified as Iranians breached on Thursday night security cameras installed in Jerusalem by a large security agency. The cameras documented the terror attack that occurred on Wednesday at a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem.

