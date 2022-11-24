Courts Recognizing Domestic ‘Economic Violence’ in Civil Cases

A woman who asked to be identified only by an initial, N., grew up in a working-class family and spent most of her childhood in boarding school. At 16 she returned to her parents’ home, where she was married off “in particularly horrifying circumstances that cannot be detailed here,” as Judge Michael Karshan put it, to her first partner, and gave birth to two children. N.’s life was full of fear and violence, including economic abuse. She says some of the debt she has amassed – 360,000 shekels (about $100,000) in all resulted from her husband’s threats.

After several years N. fled to a shelter with her children, after which she was again married off to a violent man; a court described that relationship as “destructive.” In July 2021 a district court ruling on N.’s bankruptcy claim found she was the victim of economic violence that greatly affected her ability to rejoin the workforce, and should be absolved of her debts.

In this unusual ruling, the second of its kind issued by the court in recent years, Kershan noted that N.’s only income is from government benefits, and that her and her children’s interests take precedence over those of creditors.

In 2019, Be’er Sheva District Court Judge Yisrael Pablo Axelrod canceled the debts, to a bank and her physically abusive ex-husband, of a 36-year-old divorcee with two children who were living in a shelter. He ruled that the court should do its part in the rehabilitation of a woman who had suffered extreme economic and emotional violence. When the ex-husband objected, the judge called his behavior “infuriating” and “shameless.”

The courts called these cases exceptional, but the Justice Ministry’s legal aid department recognizes them as examples of a pattern. Professionals say victims of domestic violence struggle to rebuild their lives, but banks, collection agencies and the legal system have not developed programs to address it, nor have bills submitted in the Knesset provided an appropriate response.

Economic violence is defined as a tactic that the violent man takes to control the woman’s ability to obtain and preserve economic resources. It includes economic exploitation and control, sexual exploitation in exchange for money and sabotage of women’s employment.

The Social Services Ministry says economic violence is only one part of domestic violence, and is sometimes a warning sign that precedes physical violence. Cases in which one party forces another to incur debt are outliers. When the ministry sent online questionnaires to 44,355 victims of violence and their families in order to identify risk situations, 33 percent of respondents said they had experienced economic violence. Ministry officials note that centers for the prevention of domestic violence handle this issue as well.

Already in 2009 a bill to prevent domestic economic violence was submitted to the Knesset, and a similar one was proposed in 2015, but they didn’t advance. The first such draft law to gain any traction was tabled in the Knesset that served from March 2020 to March 2021, as a rider to a government bill, but after passing one vote in the legislature it was scrapped after Likud lawmakers argued against it passionately in the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee. MK Shlomo Karhi, for example, railed against the “judicial insanity” that brought the legal system into the family sphere. MK Ariel Kallner ridiculed the argument behind the bill, saying, “Maybe [the wife] terrorized [the husband] by spending 10,000 shekels and cleaning him out, and as a result he could no longer afford soccer tickets.”

Similar bills were put forth in the outgoing Knesset, but they, like many other draft laws designed to help women, went nowhere.

The bill specifies that its main purpose is to provide tools to address economic violence against a spouse or other family members. Economic violence is to be defined in law, and courts will be permitted to issue an order to end this abuse. The criticism of the bill was that it does not provide a real solution to the problem, and that the issues in it are covered by existing laws.

And yet, even though this is not a new phenomenon, in the absence of clear legislation and extensive case law, the courts and the bailiff’s office have little expertise on the subject. Dikla Tsarfaty, a lawyer and the deputy director of the Justice Ministry’s Central District legal aid bureau, researches the issue of economic violence and leads the ministry’s work on the topic. She tells Haaretz that at every court session she attends she has to submit a kind of “road map” for dealing with the issue, containing foreign publications. “One time, after returning from one of these deliberations, I told my boss I feel as if I’m not just on an unpaved road, but actually quarrying the route by hand, stone by stone.” She says she nevertheless hopes to increase awareness about domestic economic abuse and to find solutions. Tsarfaty adds that men can also be victims, although this is less common.

Karshan followed up his ruling in N.’s case with a similar judgment in July, in the case of a woman with four minor children who was raised in an environment of hardship and exploitation and was addicted to drugs. This month a mother of three from northern Israel was in a similar situation. She owed about 100,000 shekels and fled to a shelter after suffering physical and economic violence. After failing to keep up with payments to the state, because she couldn’t work due to fear of her violent ex-husband, the bailiff’s office finally agreed to cancel her debt after determining that they resulted from threats made by the former husband.