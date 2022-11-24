Haaretz - back to home page
Why Israel's ultra-Orthodox Politicians Are Terrified of Iranian Women

With ultra-Orthodox women better educated than their husbands and often also the family breadwinner, the patriarchy is keen to put them in their place

Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer

I’ve been following how the ultra-Orthodox media reports inconvenient facts for the past 24 years, like when I read in the “Lithuanian” (non-Hasidic) daily Yated Ne’eman that U.S. President Bill Clinton could lose his job “for lying.” That was it.

