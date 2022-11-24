Haaretz - back to home page
Israel’s Elite Are Threatening to Flee. Enough Already

The Haredim are projected to make up a third of Israel’s population by 2065. Our best option is to unpack our suitcases and fight to make this a better country, alongside the ultra-Orthodox

Meirav Arlosoroff
The doctor at the HMO clinic recognized our name, and poured his heart out to us. He is an Israeli with European citizenship. He has a house in one of the rich countries of northern Europe, where he also works four months a year – he speaks Arabic, so his clinic there is overflowing with Muslim refugees.

