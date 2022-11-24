AMSTERDAM – “El Al employees walk around Schiphol like they own the place, you can’t argue with them,” says 50-year-old Angel (not her real name), who lives in Amsterdam’s Bijlmermeer neighborhood – better known as Bijlmer. Thirty years ago, she was an eyewitness when an El Al Boeing 747 cargo plane crashed into her neighborhood. Today, she works in security at the city’s international airport, from where the fateful flight took off.