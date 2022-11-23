Haaretz - back to home page
Palestinian Gunmen Holding Body of Israeli Citizen Who Died in Car Crash in Jenin

18-year-old Israeli was killed in Tuesday's accident while travelling in a friend's car

Jack Khoury
Yaniv Kubovich
Armed Palestinians in Nablus on Tuesday, November 21, 2022.
Armed Palestinians in Nablus on Tuesday, November 21, 2022.Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP
Jack Khoury
Yaniv Kubovich

A Palestinian official has confirmed that gunmen are holding the body of an Israeli from the Druze city of Daliat al-Carmel who died in a car accident in a refugee camp near Jenin.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to the official, and the body was subsequently taken by the gunmen from Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin.

He added that Israeli and Palestinian officials are in talks to secure the release of the body. He also said that the fact that the victim is a young Druze Israeli raises question marks that he may have been a soldier, or possibly working on an undercover mission for the defense establishment in the area.

Tiran FerroCredit: Courtesy

According to sources in the Israeli defense establishment, the armed Palestinians are demanding the release of prisoners from Israeli jails or the release of bodies of terrorists killed by the IDF.

Sources in Daliat al-Carmel say that the fatality is Tiran Ferro, an 18-year-old high-school student, who was travelling in a friend's car when the accident happened.

The head of the Daliat al-Carmel regional council, Rafik Halabi, told Haaretz that he and the Ferro family are also involved in efforts to secure the release of the body.

