16-year-old Killed, 22 Israelis Wounded in Jerusalem Twin Terror Attack

A 16-year-old yeshiva student was killed and 22 people were wounded on Wednesday in two separate explosions near a bus stop in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai says the kind of attack that took place in Jerusalem has not been seen for years, and police began a nationwide manhunt for those responsible for the attack. Head of the police operations division, Sigal Bar Zvi, said that the explosive charges were very powerful and of "high quality." She added that the devices were placed in a bush behind the bus station.

Police believe that both explosive devices were left at the scene several hours before the explosion, and that both were detonated remotely.

As of Wednesday evening, 22 people who were wounded in the attack were taken to various hospitals in Jerusalem, including one in critical condition and two in serious condition.

Open gallery view The scene of the terror attacks, on Wednesday in Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The 16-year-old victim, Aryeh Shechopek who held both Israeli and Canadian citizenship, was laid to rest in Jerusalem several hours after the deadly attack.

"I just want to say goodbye to my son Aryeh," the victim's father, Moshe, said at the funeral. "I want to apologize to him. God giveth and God taketh away. He was a child who taught us a lesson."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement, saying he is "sending his family and friends my deepest condolences. I’m also thinking of those who were injured. Canada condemns this violence in the strongest possible terms."

The attack comes as Benjamin Netanyahu is working on forming a government following the November 1 Knesset elections. Netanyahu visited Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem following the attacks, saying that he "sends his and all of Israel's condolences to the family of the 16-year-old yeshiva student killed in the horrific terror attack."

Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, who will likely become Israel's public security minister, called to renew targeted assassinations of members of Palestinian terror groups and demanded the immediate formation of a government following the attack.

Open gallery view The funeral of 16-year-old Aryeh Shechopek. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Another far-right lawmaker, Bezalel Smotrich, also called on Netanyahu to form a government: "The murderous Arab terror is knocking on our door; we must form a government immediately! I call on incoming Prime Minister Netanyahu to convene all leaders of the incoming coalition, so we can form a right-wing government that will restore security to the citizens of Israel."

Israeli army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, decided to cut short his official visit to Washington D.C., saying he needs to return to Israel in light of the developing security situation.

