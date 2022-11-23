Haaretz - back to home page
15 Israelis Wounded in Double Jerusalem Terror Attack

Bomb goes off in bus stop at entrance to Jerusalem ■ Shortly after, another explosion reported at a main junction ■ 15 people wounded, some critically ■ Police chief calls attack 'well-planned' as cops search for more devices

Yael Freidson
Josh Breiner
Amos Harel
תחנת האוטובוס שבה אירע הפיצוץ בירושלים, הבוקר
תחנת האוטובוס שבה אירע הפיצוץ בירושלים, הבוקרCredit: אוהד צויגנברג
Yael Freidson
Josh Breiner
Amos Harel

Fifteen people were wounded in two separate terror attacks in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning near a bus station at the entrance to the city and at the Ramot Junction. At least two are in critical condition.

Twelve people were wounded in the explosion in a bus station at the entrance to the city, while three were lightly wounded at the Ramot Junction.

Police estimate that the attacks were well-coordinated and are looking for other explosives in the city.

Highway 1 is closed to traffic from the Sakharov interchange heading west. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai arrived at the scene of the Ramot attack. Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev is also expected to arrive at the scene.

Remot neighberhood on Wensday morningCredit: אוהד צויגנברג

